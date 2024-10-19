Quarterback Mason Rudolph is expected to start for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Will Levis is still dealing with a shoulder injury.

According to ESPN, Levis has a grade 2 AC sprain and could be out for more than one game. He is considered week to week, as this can be a four- to five-week injury.

Levis was limited in practice on Wednesday and Saturday and was a full participant on Friday. He is officially listed as questionable on the team's injury report, but is expected to be sidelined.

Levis currently lead the NFL in turnovers through six weeks, with seven interceptions and three fumbles. Through five starts, Levis is 1-4, with 699 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Rudolph hasn't started any games for the Titans this season, but did come in during their "Monday Night Football" game on Sept. 30 against the Miami Dolphins, their first win of the year. Rudolph finished with a 52.9 completion percentage, with 85 yards, no touchdown and no interceptions.

Levis was able to return after their bye, playing the entirety of their Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts, but admitting after that his shoulder was restricting him a bit, leading to the QB change.

In his five-year career, Rudolph has an 8-4-1 record in 13 starts with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has 3,170 yards with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his career.