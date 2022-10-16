The Buccaneers have battled injuries all year, especially on offense, leading to some especially sluggish performances. But Tom Brady wasn't permitting any excuses on Sunday. Trailing 10-6 in the final minute of the first half of Week 6's matchup with the Steelers, the quarterback was seen -- and heard -- unleashing a profane tirade at his offensive linemen on the sidelines.

"You're so much better than the way you're f---ing playing!" Brady could be heard yelling on the Fox broadcast. "Get your f---ing act together!"

The QB had additional remarks for his blockers, all of them delivered emphatically, but the rest were drowned out by the broadcast and crowd noise. Rest assured they had something to do with the Bucs' offensive struggles. With three linemen on injured reserve, including Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen and prospective starting guard Aaron Stinnie, Tampa Bay entered Sunday's game with multiple reserves in the trenches.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Brady, meanwhile, completed less than 50 percent of his throws in the first half against Pittsburgh, which forced the Bucs to settle for field goals in each of their first three trips to the red zone. The QB entered the fourth quarter down 13-12, having absorbed two sacks, including a strip-sack from Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith, and five QB hits.