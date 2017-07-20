Tony Romo on Ezekiel Elliott: 'He's a good kid, just trying to find his way'

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been in the news several times during the offseason, and rarely for good reasons.

He remains under NFL investigation for an alleged domestic violence incident in 2016, which could result in a suspension. He was caught pulling down a woman's shirt in public and going 100 mph in a 70-mph zone. He was also allegedly involved in an incident at a bar that resulted in someone breaking their nose.

He has not been arrested or charged in any of these various incidences, and police have suspended the investigation into the bar altercation. The Cowboys have stood by Elliott through all of this, with owner Jerry Jones saying that he is learning how to deal with "rock star" attention and coach Jason Garrett saying that Elliott is "someone we believe very strongly in as a person and as a football player."

The latest Cowboys-connected figure to come out in support of Elliott is Tony Romo, the former Cowboys quarterback that now works as a broadcaster for us here at CBS. Romo went on the radio Thursday and discussed Elliott's various offseason issues. Here's what he had to say, per the Dallas Morning News:

"Zeke, he's a friend. I know that he's a good kid. He's just trying to find his way. He's in a position that he's always going to be in a spot where people are going to take a photo, they're going to talk about him. We all get these little times in our careers where you can go two different directions. "He's figuring it out. He's obviously made some choices he'll reflect back and wish he'd done a little different. But at the same time, just not a whole lot of people are really thrust into this spotlight; this soon, at that age. Really, even in the National Football League there's only a few of them. "I always want to give people a little grace period and a little time. The fact that I know him and I know his personality and how much good he does off the field, how good he is with people, I think he's going to figure it out and be fine. But like we say, you always got to take responsibility and try to improve in all facets of life."

Romo obviously knows a lot about the attention that comes with being a star for the Cowboys, though he did not ascend to that plane until later in both his career and his life. (Romo didn't become the Cowboys' starting quarterback until his third NFL season, when he was 26 years old.) His comments about Elliott's adjusting to that spotlight seem to align closely with what Jones said, which is not surprising given the close relationship between the owner and his former quarterback.