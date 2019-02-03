Where is the 2019 Super Bowl? Start time, location, free live stream, TV channel, predictions for Rams vs. Patriots

Super Bowl LIII is finally here, and it's just a few hours away from kickoff. The Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots will battle on the best day of the year for football fans. After Gladys Knight sings 'The Star-Spangled Banner,' the coin has been flipped and the opening kickoff is up in the air, the 53rd Super Bowl will officially begin.

All the information you need is below as you get ready for the big game.

Where will the 2019 Super Bowl be played?

Super Bowl LIII will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons. It'll be the first Super Bowl hosted at the stadium, which opened in 2017. However, this will be the third Super Bowl played in Atlanta. Previously, the Cowboys topped the Bills in the Georgia Dome in Super Bowl XXVIII, played in 1994, while the Rams topped the Titans in 2000 in Super Bowl XXXIV.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIII will take place today, February 3. Kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. ET.

How do I watch the game?



Super Bowl LIII will be televised by CBS and streamed on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports App. You can keep it locked on CBSSports.com for all the latest on watching and streaming the game.

Who will play in Super Bowl LIII?

The New England Patriots will be looking for their sixth title of the Bill Belichick era. They're 5-3 in the big game since Tom Brady took over at quarterback. The Los Angeles Rams haven't been back to the Super Bowl since Brady's first title season, so if Sean McVay wants to establish himself as the Belichick of the next era of football, this is the perfect chance to win his first title and signify the passing of the torch.

Who's going to win?

We don't know! But popular opinion has the Patriots, who are 2.5-point favorites, as having the best shot. You can check out our CBSSports.com picks right here or head to the link below to see SportsLine's computer simulation.

Where can I find more info on the 2019 Super Bowl?



