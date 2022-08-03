Happy Wednesday, folks. John Breech is on the loose hunting for the scooter that Joe Burrow used at training camp so they can be matching buddies, so you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.



We've got more Dolphins reactions, camp injury updates, and much more:

Today's show: Fallout from Dolphins punishments

Ryan Wilson and John Breech co-hosted Wednesday's "Pick Six NFL Podcast" and had lots to discuss regarding this week's penalties imposed on the Dolphins, whose owner Stephen Ross will be suspended into October, and stripped of the club's 2023 first-round pick, as a result of tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. Some highlights:

Breech wonders whether the Ross suspension was announced Tuesday to help the NFL justify stricter discipline for Deshaun Watson, since the league now has a recent precedent for banning team owners

Wilson, meanwhile, posits that the Dolphins punishments could've been announced as a way to take the spotlight off whatever the NFL may or may not do in response to Watson's suspension

After all the hubbub, the guys are still optimistic for Mike McDaniel's takeover atop the Dolphins' staff, though they wouldn't rule out a quick change at coach if 2022 is a flop. Breech suggests Ross' suspension could enable them to hammer harder on Watson.

2. Why Tom Brady avoided discipline for Dolphins drama

One of the main reasons Miami got penalized was its "impermissible communication" with Brady -- first while the quarterback played for the Patriots in 2019, and then again during and after the 2021 season, Brady's most recent with the Buccaneers. So why wasn't Brady disciplined for his own contact with Miami? Why shouldn't the star QB face penalties for engaging inquiries while playing for two other teams? It turns out NFL rules put the onus specifically on teams, not players, to report tampering. If Brady initiated contact, it was up to the Dolphins to inform the league. They did not.

3. Justin Jefferson hopes to become highest-paid WR

Few receivers have had hotter starts to their NFL careers than the Vikings' 23-year-old superstar. On Tuesday, Jefferson joined Cody Benjamin at training camp for an exclusive one-on-one addressing his historic debut, his Hall of Fame goals and more. It's no surprise, when asked about the possibility of becoming the highest-paid wideout in the game, the Pro Bowler was optimistic: "I mean, I hope so. Right now, I'm mostly focused on the season, just trying to get back to that winning record, being in the playoffs, getting to that big goal, reaching the Super Bowl and winning it. But of course I would like to be one of the highest paid, for sure." Catch Jefferson's full interview, in which he also talks Kirk Cousins, K.J. Osborn and doing the Griddy, right here:

4. Camp injuries: Patrick tears ACL, Bills All-Pro sidelined

Multiple teams are battling big-name injuries as the preseason approaches. Here's the latest:

5. Cardinals extend D.J. Humphries with $67M deal

First Kyler Murray got his money, inking a $230.5 million extension to remain under center in Arizona. Now, the young quarterback can rest assured his left tackle will also be sticking around, with the team signing Humphries to a three-year, $66.8 million deal that'll keep the former first-round pick in town through 2025. The extension makes the 28-year-old blocker, who made his Pro Bowl debut in 2021, the third-highest-paid left tackle in the game, at an average of $22.3M per year.

6. Top camp trades of past 10 years: Khalil Mack deal stands out

Just because the big waves of free agency are long gone doesn't mean the summer can't include splashy moves. A look at the most notable preseason trades of the last decade proves that blockbusters can happen late. Here are some of the biggest moves to surface during camp since 2012: