Hockey fans know that the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs are one of the best postseasons in sports. And the Stanley Cup Final is finally here with a long suffering, familiar franchise back in the fold. For the first time in 28 years, the Montreal Canadiens will play for the Stanley Cup. They'll take on the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are back in the Final for the second straight year, and looking to go back-to-back.

This season is different from last year, which was different from others in the past due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to travel restrictions in Canada, the NHL realigned their divisions, with one including just Canadian teams.

The first two rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs took place within the division. The first place team faced the fourth-place team and the second-place team played the third-place team. The winners then faced off in the second round. The four teams that advanced to the semifinals were re-seeded using regular season point total. Now we've got the Stanley Cup Final. This will pit the Tampa Bay Lightning -- the reigning champs -- the Montreal Canadiens, this year's Cinderella story.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: NBCSN, NBC, USA, CNBC, NHL Network

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

Stanley Cup Final

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadines

Game 1: Monday, June 28 | at TB | 8 p.m. | TV: NBCSN

Game 2: Wednesday, June 30 | at TB | 8 p.m. | TV: NBCSN

Game 3: Friday, July 2 | at MON | 8 p.m. | TV: NBC

Game 4: Monday, July 5 | at MON | 8 p.m. | TV: NBC

*Game 5: Wednesday, July 7 | at TB | 8 p.m. | TV: NBC

*Game 6: Friday, July 9 | at MON | 8 p.m. | TV: NBC

*Game 7: Sunday, July 11 | at TB | 7 p.m. | TV: NBC

Semifinals

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning defeat. No. 3 New York Islanders, 4-3

Game 1: Islanders 2, Lightning 1

Game 2: Lightning 4, Islanders 2

Game 3: Lightning 2, Islanders 1

Game 4: Islanders 3, Lightning 2

Game 5: Lightning 8, Islanders 0

Game 6: Islanders 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

Game 7: Lightning 1, Islanders 0

No. 4 Montreal Canadiens defeat No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights, 4-2

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Canadiens 1

Game 2: Canadiens 3, Golden Knights 2

Game 3: Canadiens 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Game 4: Golden Knights 2, Canadiens 1 (OT)

Game 5: Canadiens 4, Golden Knights 1

Game 6: Canadiens 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Round 2

North Division

No. 4 Montreal Canadiens defeat No. 3 Winnipeg Jets, 4-0

Game 1: Canadiens 5, Jets 3

Game 2: Canadiens 1, Jets 0

Game 3: Canadiens 5, Jets 1

Game 4: Canadiens 3, Jets 2 (OT)

East Division

No. 4 New York Islanders defeat No. 3 Boston Bruins, 4-2

Game 1: Bruins 5, Islanders 2

Game 2: Islanders 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

Game 3: Bruins 2, Islanders 1 (OT)

Game 4: Islanders 4, Bruins 1

Game 5: Islanders 5, Bruins 4

Game 6: Islanders 6, Bruins 2

Central Division

No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning defeat No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes, 4-1

Game 1: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 1

Game 2: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 0

Game 3: Hurricanes 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

Game 4: Lightning 6, Hurricanes 4

Game 5: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 0

West Division

No. 2 Vegas Golden Knights def. No. 1 Colorado Avalanche, 4-2

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Golden Knights 1

Game 2: Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2

Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Avalanche 1

Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2 (OT)

Game 6: Golden Knights 6, Avalanche 3

Round 1

North Division

No. 4 Montreal Canadiens defeat No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3

Game 1: Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1

Game 2: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 1

Game 3: Maple Leafs 2, Canadiens 1

Game 4: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 0

Game 5: Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)

Game 6: Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)

Game 7: Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 1

No. 3 Winnipeg Jets defeat No. 2 Edmonton Oilers, 4-0

Game 1: Jets 4, Oilers 1

Game 2: Jets 1, Oilers 0 (OT)

Game 3: Jets 5, Oilers 4 (OT)

Game 4: Jets 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

East Division

No. 4 New York Islanders defeat No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-2

Game 1: Islanders 4, Penguins 3 (OT)

Game 2: Penguins 2, Islanders 1

Game 3: Penguins 5, Islanders 4

Game 4: Islanders 4, Penguins 1

Game 5: Islanders 3, Penguins 2 (OT)

Game 6: Islanders 5, Penguins 3

No. 3 Boston Bruins defeat No. 2 Washington Capitals, 4-1

Game 1: Capitals 3, Bruins 2 (OT)

Game 2: Bruins 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

Game 3: Bruins 3, Capitals 2 (OT)

Game 4: Bruins 4, Capitals 1

Game 5: Bruins 3, Capitals 1

Central Division

No.1 Carolina Hurricanes defeat No. 4 Nashville Predators, 4-2

Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Predators 2

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Predators 0

Game 3: Predators 5, Hurricanes 4 (2OT)

Game 4: Predators 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT)

Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Predators 2 (OT)

Game 6: Hurricanes 4, Predators 3 (OT)

No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning defeat No. 2 Florida Panthers, 4-2

Game 1: Lightning 5, Panthers 4

Game 2: Lightning 3, Panthers 1

Game 3: Panthers 6, Lightning 5 (OT)

Game 4: Lightning 6, Panthers 2

Game 5: Panthers 4, Lightning 1

Game 6: Lightning 4, Panthers 0

West Division

No. 1 Colorado Avalanche defeat No. 4 St. Louis Blues, 4-0

Game 1: Avalanche 4, Blues 1

Game 2: Avalanche 6, Blues 3

Game 3: Avalanche 5, Blues 1

Game 4: Avalanche 5, Blues 2

No. 2 Vegas Golden Knights defeats No. 3 Minnesota Wild, 4-3

Game 1: Wild 1, Golden Knights 0 (OT)

Game 2: Golden Knights 2, Wild 1

Game 3: Golden Knights 5, Wild 2

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 0

Game 5: Wild 4, Golden Knights 2

Game 6: Wild 3, Golden Knights 0

Game 7: Golden Knights 6, Wild 2