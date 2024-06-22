Who would have thought after Game 3 that the 2024 Stanley Cup Final would reach Game 7? Well, it will now that the Edmonton Oilers have defeated the Florida Panthers, 5-1, in Game 6.

With their season on the line for a third straight game, the Oilers dominated the Panthers in every way. If you want evidence of that, just look at Connor McDavid's stat line. The Edmonton captain tallied zero points and zero shots on goal, but it didn't matter because the Edmonton lineup was buzzing from top to bottom.

Warren Foegele opened the scoring at 7:27 of the first period, thanks to a nifty assist from one Leon Draisaitl. After that, the Oilers seized the momentum and never gave it back to the Panthers. Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman each scored second-period goals to give Edmonton a 3-0 lead, although there was some controversy when Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov had a goal waived off due to offside.

The Oilers have completely flipped this series after looking dead in the water for the first three games. Part of that shift has come from special teams, most notably the Edmonton penalty kill, which has killed off 18 of 19 power plays in this series.

Now it's up to the Panthers to find some kind of response if they want to avoid becoming the second team in NHL history to lose a Final after going up in the series 3-0. They'll limp back to Florida and try to lick their wounds before Game 7 on Monday night.

