The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired general manager Brad Treliving, the team announced shortly before its game against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night. Treliving was in just his third season with Toronto, but the team is on the cusp of ending its nine-year postseason streak.

Treliving was hired in May 2023, replacing current Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas, and he built legitimate contenders in his first two years on the job. In 2023-24, the Leafs posted 102 points before losing a seven-game series to the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs. The next season, Toronto reached 108 points before losing to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in seven games in the second round.

This season, however, has been a massive disappointment for the Leafs. After sending Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade over the summer, Toronto failed to make up for that loss of offense. Additionally, an aging blue line has taken a step back, and injuries have affected the entire roster. As a result, the Leafs are 31-30-13 and 13 points out of a playoff spot.

"Throughout the course of this season, there has been deep analysis into both the current state of the Maple Leafs organization and the direction needed to achieve the ultimate goal of delivering a Stanley Cup championship to the city," Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley said in a statement. "Brad Treliving is a man that we all have deep respect and appreciation for, both as a hockey executive and as a person, but it was determined that the club must chart a new course under different leadership. The organization is grateful for all that Brad has contributed in his nearly three years with the Maple Leafs and we wish him and his family the very best."

This move also brings into question the long-term status of coach Craig Berube, who is in his second season behind the Maple Leafs' bench. Toronto may want a fresh start in a number of areas going into a critical 2026-27 campaign.

What does this mean for Auston Matthews' future?

After this season, Matthews will have two years remaining on his current contract, and he'll be 29 years old when the 2026-27 season begins. Does he trust the Maple Leafs will have a plan to rebuild the team into a contender in short order? Will the next general manager see Matthews as a long-term franchise cornerstone as he approaches 30?

Matthews has battled through injuries over the last couple of seasons, and his production has dipped because of those ailments. After scoring 69 goals in 2023-24, the Maple Leafs captain has tallied 60 in the last two seasons combined. Perhaps more troubling than the raw goal totals is the fact that Matthews' underlying metrics have taken a clear step back in 2025-26. With him on the ice at five-on-five, Toronto has controlled just 47.3% of the expected goals, per Natural Stat Trick.

All of that paints a concerning picture of Matthews' game as he approaches the end of his current contract, but it's far from the complete picture. Matthews is likely to score 30 goals in what will be considered a "down" year, which is a testament to his scoring prowess. Beyond that, for an example of what Matthews can do when he is fully healthy and at his best, just look at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He posted good offensive numbers while playing textbook defensive hockey against tough opponents.

It should also be noted that the Maple Leafs' five-on-five metrics have gotten worse overall since Berube has been the coach. A new coach could reinvigorate the roster -- including Matthews.

The quickest way for the next general manager to build a Cup contender in Toronto would be to hire the right coach and build around the current core, which also includes gifted players like William Nylander, Matthew Knies and John Tavares. That would mean keeping Matthews and aggressively trying to upgrade the roster around him while risking a tight championship window.

If the next general manager takes a long-term view, it wouldn't be shocking to see Matthews on the trade block at some point over the next 18 months. If that is the case, it would likely generate a blockbuster deal the likes of which we don't often see in the NHL.