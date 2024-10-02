With the 2024-25 NHL season just days from getting underway, all 32 teams will begin with a blank slate. Some will improve their respective performance leaps and bounds from what they accomplished a season ago.

However, many teams will be candidates to see some form of regression during the upcoming season based on the offseason that they've had. The Florida Panthers are fresh off of hoisting the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history, and that will definitely be a tough task to replicate during the 2024-25 campaign.

Let's take a look at a few franchises that could take a step back this season.

The Canucks began their preparation for the 2023-24 season when they hired head coach Rick Tocchet to replace Bruce Boudreau in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign. After Tocchet took over, he led the Canucks to a 20-12-4 record to finish off that season. The Canucks followed up that performance with a 50-23-9 record (109 points) and won the Western Conference's Pacific Division in 2023-24.

While the Canucks had a stellar season, this is a team that saw center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov, who were both acquired during the season, leave in free agency. While the Canucks will likely be a playoff team in 2024-25, it's hard to imagine a repeat performance after surrendering some high-caliber talent. In addition, one of the biggest question marks is goaltender Thatcher Demko. He suffered a knee injury in Game 1 of the team's opening round playoff series against the Nashville Predators. If Demko is 100% healthy, then there's not much to worry about. However, that's something that will need to be seen before trusting the veteran netminder over an 82-game regular season.

Florida Panthers

Repeating a championship season is one of the toughest tasks in all of sports, and the NHL is no different. The Panthers put together a magical run to a Stanley Cup and ultimately defeated the Oilers in order to win it all. It also marked the first Stanley Cup in franchise history after falling short against the Golden Knights in the previous year.

Unless the Panthers are able to win a second consecutive Stanley Cup, they'll certainly have regressed. Florida did lose veteran Brandon Montour in free agency, who provided a huge offensive boost from the blue line in recent years. In addition, veteran winger Vladimir Tarasenko also departed as he signed with the Red Wings on the open market. The Panthers' top six forwards are still extremely elite, especially after signing star winger Sam Reinhart to a massive contract extension. Even when it comes to Reinhart, it won't be a huge surprise if he takes a step back after scoring a career-high 57 goals a season ago. On top of that, Florida will also need veteran goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky to continue to play at an elite level at 36 years old.

The Hurricanes were a popular pick to make a deep Stanley Cup run, especially after acquiring star forward Jake Guentzel in a trade with the Penguins. The addition of Guentzel didn't catapult the Hurricanes like many imagined as the Hurricanes were eliminated by the Rangers in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Guentzel also didn't remain with the Hurricanes, and ended up signing with the Lightning this past summer.

After a 111-point campaign, that's quite a lofty bar to clear for the Hurricanes. Carolina did sign winger Jack Roslovic in free agency, which is a solid depth move. However, replacing Guentzel with Roslovic in the top six is certainly viewed as a downgrade. The team was able to retain defenseman Jaccob Slavin and top-line winger Seth Jarvis on lofty contract extensions, so the talent is definitely still there. It just might not be at the same level as last season.

After the Maple Leafs won a playoff series in 2022-23, the team reverted back to their traditional habits as they were eliminated in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs during the 2023-24 campaign. The Maple Leafs still managed to top the 100-point mark and finished in third place in the Atlantic Division, so it was a fairly successful campaign.

The Maple Leafs made a splash last summer by signing winger Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year deal, but Bertuzzi ended up leaving via free agency to sign with the Blackhawks. While Bertuzzi tallied just 43 points (21 goals & 22 assists) last season, his production will definitely be missed on the second line. In addition, the Maple Leafs have the contract situation of Mitch Marner hanging over their heads as his deal expires following the 2024-25 season. If the Marner contract scenario doesn't become a distraction, this could be a playoff team, but it won't be a surprise if the offense takes a step back.

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have never been afraid to add high-profile talent and part with draft capital and young players in order to acquire said talent. That became the case once again when the Golden Knights acquired center Tomas Hertl from the Sharks at the 2024 trade deadline. Vegas ended up sneaking into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but were ousted by the Stars in seven games.

While the Golden Knights do have a deep group of forwards, that depth took a big hit over the summer. Star winger Jonathan Marchessault -- who was selected by the franchise in their expansion draft back in 2017 -- left the Golden Knights in order to sign with the Predators in free agency. Marchessault enjoyed an abundance of success that included helping lead Vegas to a Stanley Cup in 2023, as well as winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The star forward is coming off of a 42-goal season in 2023-24, and his production will definitely be missed. Marchessault also was the heartbeat of this Golden Knights roster, so it won't be a shock if he's severely missed this coming season.