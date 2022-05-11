Many Californians are looking ahead to November because a bill to legalize California online sports betting is about to be voted on. California has Indian gaming casinos and horse tracks for in-person betting, but the new bill could mean California sports betting could become a reality. If California mobile sports betting gets the green light, sports fans in the Golden State will get to wager on all of their favorite sports teams, leagues and games from the comfort of their own homes. That means using California online sportsbook sign-offers and other California sports betting promotions to win big.

Before California sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common online sportsbook terminology. Here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Over-under: This betting method is perfect for when you think a game or match will have a very high or very low score, like in pro basketball. Sportsbooks will set a total number of points expected for a game and then bettors decide which side of that number the combined scores will land on. So, if the over-under for a basketball game between two California pro basketball teams is 200, you can bet on whether the total of the two scores will be more or less than 200.

Outright: This is a popular kind of bet in sports like pro golf. With an outright bet, the bettor picks which athlete or driver will win an entire tournament or race.

Parlay: Parlays are wagers that are combined with other wagers to multiply the payout. If you put together a three-leg parlay, all three bets you've strung together must win for the overall parlay to pay. A three-leg parlay could involve picking three teams to win. If they all win, your bet wins too.

Prop bet: A prop bet is a wager on something other than which horse is going to win a specific event. You can bet on how many points a basketball player will have in a game. In baseball, you can bet on how many strikeouts a pitcher will have.

Handle: The handle is the total amount of money taken in by a sports book for a particular event and it includes every type of wager.

Where to find the best California sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in California or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush California online sports betting when it's a reality.