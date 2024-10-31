The 41st Breeders' Cup Classic is set for Saturday in San Diego, with City of Troy entering as the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. City of Troy booked his spot in the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic field when he went gate-to-wire to win the Grade 1 Juddmonte International Stakes on turf, but he has never raced on dirt. Sire Justify performed well on the dirt in 2018 when he won the Triple Crown, but damsire Galileo finished sixth in the 2001 Breeders' Cup Classic as a turf runner. How should you approach City of Troy at short odds with your 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic bets? The latest Breeders' Cup 2024 forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s all weekend.

Other 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic contenders include Fierceness (3-1), Forever Young (6-1), Next (8-1), Sierra Leone (12-1), and Ushba Tesoro (12-1). The 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic post time is 5:41 p.m. ET. You'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic having nailed the Derby-Oaks double 11 of the last 16 years. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years and called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta as well as the trifecta in 2024. He also nailed Flightline's win in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic.

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic picks: He is fading three-time Grade 1 winner Fierceness (3-1), one of the top 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic favorites who recently won the Travers Stakes. Ushba Tesoro won the 2023 Dubai World Cup and is heading into his second appearance in the Breeders' Cup Classic. He finished fifth at Santa Anita Park last year before returning home to win the Tokyo Daishoten at Oi Racecourse to wrap up his 2023 season.

The 7-year-old has finished in second place in both Grade 1 starts this year, which came in the Saudi Cup and Dubai World Cup. He is one of the most experienced horses in the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic field with 35 races under his belt and has won seven of his last nine dirt starts around this distance. Demling expects Ushba Tesoro to be in the mix at the end of the race, creating value at double-digit odds. See which horses to pick here.

In addition to experience, the horse also has pedigree on his side. He's the son of Orfevre, who won the 2011 Japanese Triple Crown and was the 2012 Japanese Horse of the Year. Ushba Tesoro has finished first or second in 10 of his last 11 starts, the one outlier being his Breeders' Cup Classic debut last year. He finished fifth but gained valuable experience and made a late charge to finish just 3 1/2 lengths behind the winner. At 12-1, Ushba Tesoro is a low-cost but potentially high-reward horse to back in 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic predictions. See which horses to pick here.

