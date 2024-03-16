Kansas City Current kicked off the 2024 NWSL regular season with a bang when they racked up five goals in their home opener against Portland Thorns with history being made in the process. The Current rang in a new era for the club with a 5-4 victory against the Thorns with five different goal scorers during the match. In the 68th minute of the match, 16-year-old Alex Pfeiffer scored the eventual game-winning goal for the Current, becoming the youngest-ever goalscorer in league history at 16 years, three months, and nine days.

The club celebrated multiple historic moments including hosting their regular season opener at CPKC Stadium, the first-ever NWSL purpose-built stadium in league history with a sell-out crowd of 11,500.

Here's the moment the 16-year-old talent found the net:

The goal was a product of sub made by head coach Vlatko Andonovski in the game as Kristen Hamilton, Chawinga, and Pfeiffer each combined for Kansas City's fifth goal. The teenage Pfeiffer is a Missouri native and was signed by the Current over the offseason after an impressive U-17 Concacaf Championship campaign with the U.S. U-17 team.

She scored eight goals in her six appearances at the youth national level and is the fourth youngest player to sign a pro contract in NWSL just days before her 16 birthday.