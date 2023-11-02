After leading Angel City FC to their first NWSL playoff berth, Becki Tweed dropped "interim" from her title and officially became the team's head coach on Thursday.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Tweed was an assistant coach under Freya Coombe but earned the interim head coach role after Coombe was fired in June after winning just two games out of 11 to start the season. The team then went on an 11-game unbeaten run and lost only once in the regular season under Tweed's leadership. They went on to finish fifth and booked a spot in the quarterfinals, eventually losing 1-0 to the OL Reign.

"Following a thorough five-month search process, Becki emerged as the absolute right choice not only due to her record, which exceeded expectations by anyone's measure, but also her ability to instill the belief in the players that they could turn the season around and make playoffs," general manager Angela Hucles Mangano said in a statement. "We are thrilled to drop that interim tag off her title and officially call her head coach."

The England native and first-time head coach went on to earn a nomination for NWSL Coach of the Year because of her success. She is up for the award against NJ/NY Gotham FC's Juan Carlos Amoros and the San Diego Wave's Casey Stoney, who led her side to the NWSL Shield this season.