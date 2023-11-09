CBS Sports remains the official home of the NWSL Championship in a new broadcast deal announced Thursday. The league is expanding its product across multiple digital arenas including CBS, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+. as well as through ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, and Scripps (ION) beginning next season. The 2023 NWSL final will air Saturday on CBS. Fans can stream online for Paramount+ Premium to access CBS.

CBS Sports has been the primary league partner for the last four years and launched NWSL across CBS multi-digital platforms in 2020, beginning with the inaugural NWSL Challenge Cup in Utah during the pandemic-affected 2020 season. CBS has since expanded coverage of the league, including elevated digital media with their groundbreaking women's soccer show and brand Attacking Third.

"We're thrilled to extend our relationship with the NWSL, continuing as the home of the NWSL Championship and offering an expanded slate of matches on CBS as we build on the success of the last four years," Sean McManus, CBS Sports Chairman, said in a release.

"Extending this partnership further demonstrates our commitment to elevating women's sports as we continue to work hand-in-hand with the NWSL to highlight the world's best women's soccer players. As we prepare to present the 2023 NWSL Championship this weekend, we are excited to continue to showcase this league across our platforms for years to come and remain the ultimate destination for soccer fans."

Here's a breakdown of the available games for future seasons:

Regular season



CBS and Paramount+: Minimum of 10 games per season



CBS Sports Network: Minimum of eight games per season



Playoffs

CBS and Paramount+: One quarterfinal per season



CBS and Paramount+: One semifinal per season



CBS and Paramount+: NWSL Championship

What's next

OL Reign and NJ/NY Gotham FC will compete for the 2023 NWSL Championship on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. The eventual winner will be the first-ever NWSL Champion for their franchise. Fans can watch the big game on CBS.