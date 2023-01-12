The Kansas City Current and NJ/NY Gotham FC completed a huge trade during the NWSL Draft on Thursday. Gotham FC traded their No. 2 overall pick in exchange for U.S. women's national team forward Lynn Williams. It was the third trade of the day for the east coast side after previous trades with Racing Louisville FC and San Diego Wave FC.

Kansas City Current previously acquired Lynn Williams in a trade with North Carolina Courage last offseason, but the winger missed the regular season with a hamstring injury that required surgery. Williams has since gone through rehabilitation to get back to fitness in 2023 and is currently in New Zealand with the USWNT for January camps. She is expected to make a considerable case for an appearance on the USWNT 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup roster after earning a bronze medal with the team during the Tokyo Olympics.

The Current selected Duke sophomore and Mac Harmann trophy winner Michelle Cooper with the No. 2 pick. She's just the latest edition in a series of off-season moves for Kansas City. The club recently signed several free agents, including Brazilian international Debinha.

A big trade earlier in the day between Gotham FC and Racing Louisville FC sent the No. 4 overall pick to New Jersey and the club selected Jenna Nighswonger out of Florida State.