After the NWSL's first Decision Day delivered on the chaos, the playoffs promise just as much excitement.

While the San Diego Wave and Portland Thorns take a break after earning a first-round bye, four other teams – including three sides who missed out on last year's playoffs – begin the 2023 postseason with the hopes of lifting the NWSL's revamped silverware a month from now.

The OL Reign will embark on yet another quest for NWSL glory after Sunday's 3-0 win over the Chicago Red Stars, allowing them to extend Megan Rapinoe's career by at least one more game before she officially retires. They will take on first-time playoff contenders Angel City, who have lost just once since making a managerial change and handing Becki Tweed the reins in June.

The North Carolina Courage, meanwhile, hope to translate this year's Challenge Cup triumph into a meaningful postseason run on the back of an MVP-caliber season from Kerolin. They will have to get through NJ/NY Gotham FC first, though, who hope to give Ali Krieger an ideal sendoff before her retirement and will rely on attacking talents like Lynn Williams and Midge Purce to get the job done.

Here's a look at the NWSL playoff picture before the action begins on Friday.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

NWSL playoff structure

The playoffs begin with two quarterfinal matchups in which the Reign will take on Angel City and the Courage will face Gotham. The winner of the Reign's game against Angel City will face the Thorns in Portland, while the victor of the Courage's matchup with Gotham will take on the Wave in San Diego.

The winners of the two semifinal matches will then meet at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium for the championship game on Nov. 11.

NWSL Playoff Schedule

All times Eastern

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 20

OL Reign vs. Angel City, 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+)

Sunday, Oct. 22

North Carolina Courage vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Semifinals

Sunday, Nov. 5

Portland Thorns vs. North Carolina Courage or NJ/NY Gotham FC, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

San Diego Wave vs. OL Reign or Angel City, 9:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 11

Winner of semifinal one vs. Winner of semifinal two (CBS, Paramount+)

NWSL Bracket

NWSL playoff picks – Attacking Third

NWSL Playoff Picks

Christine Cupo Lisa Carlin Jenny Chiu Darian Jenkins QF 1 --OL Reign vs. Angel City Angel City FC Angel City FC Angel City FC Angel City FC QF 2 -- Courage vs. Gotham Courage Courage Gotham FC Gotham FC Semifinal 1 Winner Courage Thorns FC Thorns FC Gotham FC Semifinal 2 Winner Wave FC Wave FC Wave FC Wave FC Champions Courage Wave FC Thorns FC Gotham FC

NWSL playoff picks – CBSSports.com writers

NWSL Playoff Picks

Pardeep Cattry Mike Goodman Sandra Herrera QF 1 --OL Reign vs. Angel City

OL Reign Angel City FC Angel City FC QF 2 -- Courage vs. Gotham

Gotham FC Gotham FC Gotham FC Semifinal 1 Winner

Thorns FC Thorns FC Thorns FC Semifinal 2 Winner Wave FC Wave FC Wave FC Champion Wave FC Thorns FC Wave FC

OL Reign vs. Angel City

by Sandra Herrera

Matchup to watch: Amandine Henry vs. Jess Fishlock

Amandine Henry vs. Jess Fishlock Most likely goal scorer: Veronica Latsko

Veronica Latsko Potential surprising performance: Emily Sonnett

Emily Sonnett Player of the match: Jess Fishlock

Jess Fishlock Prediction: OL Reign 2-1

NCC vs. GOT

by Sandra Herrera