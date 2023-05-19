Rank Team Change Analysis

1. Washington Spirit +2 There is no better trio in the league than Trinity Rodman, Ashley Sanchez, and Ashley Hatch. The Spirit claim No.1 because of their relentless play.

2. OL Reign - The Reign looked a bit jet-lagged in a 1-0 loss against the Courage in North Carolina. The return of Olivia Van der Jagt may help the team get back into gear in the middle third and finally claim No. 1 in the rankings.

3. Portland Thorns FC –2 After a hot start, Sophia Smith has cooled off a bit in front of goal. Not for lack of effort, but the team in general has lost a step, and a few spots in the rankings. Consistently good play by Olivia Moultrie could lead to more starts and a return to the top place in our rankings.

4. NJ/NY Gotham FC – The east coast side was in cruise control this week with a 0-0 draw against Orlando. Proving they're capable of getting a result without the goal-scoring threat of Lynn Williams is ok, but they'll need to finish the job against bottom-table teams if they want to climb the rankings again.

5. San Diego Wave FC – San Diego stays put in the rankings despite finally snapping their losing streak against K.C. Head coach Casey Stoney is trying to balance tactics with an increasing injury report, and it's not always panning out.

6. Houston Dash +1 Diana Ordonez has been dealing with illness and her unavailability opened things up in the attacking third for Ebony Salmon. They jump in the standings slightly, but whenever Ordonez returns, the duo alongside Maria Sanchez will need to keep working on their cohesion.

7. Kansas City Current -1 The jolt of change with the dismissal of former head coach Matt Potter has worn off. Players are inching closer to returning from the injury report, but there is talent on the roster to work with presently. The coaching staff needs to find a scheme that works.

8. North Carolina Courage +1 The Courage made a statement against OL Reign, and Tyler Lussi is proving to be a huge off-season pickup for the club. If she and Kerolin can establish more chemistry, it may generate more goals, then blast them up the rankings.

9. Angel City -1 The team has struggled to close out games, but Sarah Gorden's return to the pitch is leading the race for comeback story of the year.

10. Racing Louisville F – Racing will be happy to have picked up their first win, but it was against a Chicago side with tactics that aren't challenging teams. They stay put in the ranking, and if coach Bjorkegren figures out how to utilize Ary Borges and Uchenna Kanu, they may climb higher.

11. Orlando Pride +1 The Pride has strung together consecutive league results with a win and a draw sandwiched around a Challenge Cup loss, and finally jump up in the standings. Solid play in the midfield by 2021 draft pick Viviana Villacorta is a contributing factor, with her ability to control the ball and find the extra outlet..