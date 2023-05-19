The 2023 National Women's Soccer League regular season continues on Saturday. Expect a full slate of games beginning with North Carolina Courage Angel City FC on Saturday. The Courage will try to build on their sixth-place standing. Week eight will conclude on Sunday as OL Reign welcome NJ/NY Gotham FC to Lumen Field in a battle of top-ranked teams. Fans can watch the NWSL regular season across CBS Sports platforms, including CBS Sports Golazo Network, and Paramount+.

Take a look at the upcoming slate of games:

NWSL Week eight

All times Eastern

Saturday, May 20

North Carolina Courage vs. Angel City FC, 7 p.m. on Paramount+

Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit, 7 p.m. on Paramount+

Kansas City Current vs. Racing Louisville FC, 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network

Houston Dash vs. San Diego Wave FC, 8:30 p.m. on Paramount+

Sunday, May 21

Portland Thorns FC vs. Chicago Red Stars, 5 p.m. on Paramount+

OL Reign vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network

Biggest matchup to keep an eye on

OL Reign vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC: Fans will want to tune in when second-place OL Reign host third-place NJ/NY Gotham FC. A win by either side could bump them up in the standings with just three points separating first-place and fifth-place teams. Expect a battle in the middle third with Reign's Jess Fishlock and Emily Sonnett going up against Gotham's Kristie Mewis and Allie Long.

Reign defender Sofia Huerta is also chasing history. She's already two assists away from matching the all-time record for regular season assists. She currently has 29 assists, just two behind Racing Louisville FC forward Jess McDonald's record of 31. Huerta had four assists in 2022 and was tied with Megan Rapinoe for the team lead.

Under-the-radar match

North Carolina Courage vs. Angel City FC: It'll be West meets East when Angel City and Courage square off on Saturday. North Carolina is starting to click at the right time and can continue to climb the league table with a win against Angel City. It won't be easy as the Los Angeles team welcomes more players returning from injury.

"I think it's another tough game and a group that's still I think finding their way a little bit," said Courage head coach Sean Nahas. "Obviously, some injuries, but they've been good on the attacking side. I think they're starting to still find their way on the defending side. I think it'd be a good exciting attacking game."

The Courage will have Alyssa Thompson, Julie Ertz, Jun Endo, and Savannah McCaskill on their scouting report, while Angel City FC head coach Freya Coombe will try to have her side prepare for North Carolina's ball movement.

"We're seeing a North Carolina team that enjoys possession. They move the ball well and are still very aggressive in how they press and defend," said Coombe. "They are showing a lot more patience in possession and are well-organized in their defense. They're enjoying some good results right now, so it's a challenge that we're excited to take on."