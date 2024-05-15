An all-Florida matchup serves as the headlining act for midweek MLS action on Wednesday, but a star-studded Inter Miami might be without their main main -- Lionel Messi.

Miami will still go into the game as the favorites, since they sit top of the Eastern Conference and are in the midst of a five game winning streak. Orlando, meanwhile, are 11th in the 14 team conference and have just three wins after 11 games played this season and have one of the most porous defenses in the East.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, May 15 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 15 | 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Inter&Co Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

Inter&Co Stadium -- Orlando, Florida Live stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ Odds: Orlando City +110; Draw +270; Inter Miami +210

Storylines

Inter Miami have dealt with few stumbling blocks so far this season in MLS, at times running up the score line along the way. It is difficult to underrate Messi's impact on the team this season -- he already has 10 goals in nine games and leads the league with 12 assists, including recently setting the MLS record for most assists in one game with five against the New York Red Bulls earlier this month.

He is set to miss the match against Orlando, though, with The Athletic reporting that he did not travel while he deals with a knee injury. His lack of availability forces the question: How will Miami fare without him?

The good news for them is that they will face an Orlando team that seems unable to handle Miami's offensive prowess. Newcomer Luis Suarez will probably be the center of attention after scoring 11 goals in his first 12 games in MLS, making him the joint top goalscorer in the league. The Lions have already conceded 20 goals in 11 games, among the higher end in the Eastern Conference. They might be able to have a shot, though, considering Miami is equally as unstable defensively and Duncan McGuire might be the person to get on the scoresheet with five goals so far this season.

Prediction

Miami's ability to outscore their opposition has been a selling point of theirs this season, so even if they cannot pick up a clean sheet, expect them to get the job done regardless. Pick: Orlando City 1, Inter Miami 3