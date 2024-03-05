The 2024 NWSL season is gearing up to be one for the record books. CBS Sports understands that Zambia international Barbra Banda will soon join the league on a landmark deal that could be record-breaking after including transfer fee, salary and potential bonuses. Sources confirm that Orlando Pride will be the landing spot for the Zambia international.

Banda has rapidly become one of the most exciting attackers in world since she went on a goal scoring tear during the Tokyo Olympics. She recently aided her squad in moving another spot closer to the upcoming Paris Olympics, moving into the next qualifying round. During Olympic qualifiers she made history as the first Zambian player, male or female, to score 50 international since Godfrey Ucar Chitalu. The official record is 79 goals. She's joining NWSL from China where she plays for Shanghai Shengli.

What this means for Orlando Pride

It means their already very good off-season got even better, somehow. They already ranked top five on our power rankings for off-season moves and now this signing will continue to keep them in news cycles. After adding several Brazilian players to their roster, they also had to manage a hole left behind by rookie prospect Messiah Bright. Bright was a rookie of the year finalist with six goals scored in 2023, but was dealt in a mutual player interest trade to Angel City FC. They ultimately brought in an experienced NWSL forward in Simone Charley, who is rehabbing from injury, but Banda's in form and ready to produce coming off Olympic qualifying rounds. As a team that is trying to finally leap frog into the playoffs, Banda's signing will immediately provide an attacking x-factor for the Pride in 2024. She's a lethal goal scorer with international experience and no fear on front of goal.