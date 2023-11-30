Racing Louisville FC has appointed Beverly "Bev" Goebel Yanez as new head coach on Thursday for the upcoming 2024 NWSL season. The club announced the news on Thursday, just a month after parting ways with former manager Kim Bjorkegren.

"I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to lead this group," said Yanez. "I am honored to be a part of this club and grateful to immerse myself in this amazing community. I have said it before and I truly believe it -- this group is special in several aspects, and I look so forward to the start of the 2024 season."

Yanez, a former player, had spent the previous season with Racing as an assistant coach. She played in the United States, Australia, Finland, and Japan -- winning titles in every country she's played in. She had a successful NWSL playing career with Seattle Reign (now OL Reign). Yanez scored 25 goals and recorded nine assists over 123 appearances, won two NWSL Sheilds, earned Best XI honors and was a 2015 MVP finalist.

"We could not be more excited for Bev to lead Racing Louisville into the future," said Racing general manager Ryan Dell. "During her time in Louisville this past season and throughout the interview process, we have seen how dedicated, tactically sound, and innovative she is. Bev's commitment to development and her NWSL experience stood out in the search process, and in every conversation we had about this role, her immense potential was clear. She can be a championship-winning coach at Racing Louisville, and she embodies what we want in a head coach both on and off the pitch."

Yanez retired in 2020 and later held assistant coaching positions throughout the NWSL. She spent two years with NJ/NY Gotham FC where she aided the club to the 2021 Challenge Cup final and the 2021 NWSL Playoffs. She joined Racing as an assistant in 2023, helped lead the team to the 2023 Challenge Cup final, and earned her U.S. Soccer Federation A-Senior license during her time in Louisville.

"I am ecstatic to have Bev as our head coach," said team captain Jaelin Howell. "She is exactly what our club needs in order to be successful. We already respect her so much as a coach and person. Beyond that, I believe some of her biggest attributes are her professionalism and tactical knowledge of the game."

Racing were one of several teams that conducted head coaching searches over the offseason. Yanez and the club will look ahead to the NWSL Expansion Draft, where they have roster protection from Bay FC after a recent trade. The club acquired Bay FC's second-round pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft and protection in the upcoming expansion event in exchange for the club's third-round pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft and $235,000 in alternative allocation money.