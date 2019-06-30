2019 Wimbledon odds, picks, predictions: Dialed-in tennis expert says Rafael Nadal primed for upset

One of the most prestigious events in all of tennis begins on Monday, the 2019 Wimbledon Championships. The picturesque natural-grass setting of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club has been home to many historic moments, with plenty more buzz-worthy matches expected this week at Wimbledon 2019. On the men's side, Roger Federer will be looking for his ninth win at this event and is listed at 3-1 in the latest 2019 Wimbledon odds. However, Novak Djokovic has four wins at Wimbledon of his own, including capturing the title last year in London. He also took down the 2019 Australian Open. Djokovic is the 3-2 favorite in the 2019 Wimbledon bracket, while two-time winner Rafael Nadal is listed at 5-1. Before you make your 2019 Wimbledon picks and predictions for the men's singles title, be sure to see what British grass-court tennis expert Sean Calvert has to say.

An uncanny handicapper who's been cashing consistently for six-plus years, Calvert took down a huge score in March on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1 and he followed that up this month by calling Adrian Mannarino's Libema Open title at 25-1.

The Libema Open is a grass court event like Wimbledon -- a surface Calvert knows better than anyone. Not only did he call Andy Murray's 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon championships, but anyone who has followed his grass court picks is up nearly $4,400. Now, Calvert has broken down the latest Wimbledon 2019 odds and released his pick to win. He's sharing it over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Calvert wants no part of Nadal despite the Spaniard going 32-5 this year and reaching the finals of both 2019 majors, winning one. Nadal won his 12th French Open last month to bring his career Grand Slam total to 18. However, this has typically been the portion of the season where fatigue sets in after exerting himself heavily during the clay swing.

After making the Wimbledon finals five times in six years, winning twice and only missing the finals in 2009 when he didn't play, Nadal has struggled at Wimbledon recently. Despite his continued dominance at Roland Garros, Nadal didn't make it past the fourth round at Wimbledon from 2012 to 2017. Last year, he made the semifinals, but lost to Djokovic.

The clay-court specialist is one of the sport's all-time greats, but his past success at Wimbledon appears to be well in the rear-view. There are far better values than backing Nadal at the 5-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Calvert, who has seen "eye-catching performances" from several long shots on the grass court circuit, is targeting one long shot who could stun the tennis world based on his expected draw. Calvert is highly confident he has the Wimbledon 2019 winner. You can only see it at SportsLine.

So who wins Wimbledon 2019? And which massive long shot stuns the tennis world? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's coveted Wimbledon picks, all from the British expert whose followers are up nearly $4,400 in grass court events.