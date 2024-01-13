The 2024 Australian Open begins on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET and, for the first time ever, the event will be held over a 15-day period. Melbourne Park is the site of the first grand slam event of the year, and the men's singles draw is highly intriguing. No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic is the headliner, particularly with Rafael Nadal out of the field due to a hip injury. However, No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz leads a potent group of challengers, with each aiming to keep Djokovic from winning his 25th career grand slam title.

Djokovic is the +100 betting favorite in the latest 2024 Australian Open men's singles odds. Alcaraz has the second-best odds at +310, followed by Jannik Sinner at +600. Other notables include Daniil Medvedev at +900 and Alexander Zverev at +2500 to win the grand slam title. Before making any 2024 Australian Open picks for the men's champ, you need to see who Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 128-90-7 (+69.25 units) since 2022.

One player Onorato is fading at the Australian Open 2024 is Djokovic. He is the betting favorite by a significant margin, and that makes logical sense as he pursues a 25th grand slam title. He already has the men's record for grand slam titles, and Djokovic is looking to break a tie with Margaret Court for the most all-time major singles champions across eras. Djokovic has also been dominant in Australia, winning 10 titles and posting a career mark of 89-8 in the event.

However, Onorato sees better value elsewhere and does not believe Djokovic is a good investment at his current price. Djokovic played only one tune-up match in Australia before this event, and he lost in the United Cup. That defeat snapped a 43-match winning streak in the country, and Djokovic is also battling a well-chronicled wrist injury. After what became a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Alex de Minaur on Jan. 3, Djokovic said that the wrist "did have quite an impact, particularly on the forehand and serve."

