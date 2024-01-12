The 2024 Australian Open gets underway this evening, and top-ranked Iga Swiatek is the No. 1 seed as she looks to win the tournament for the first time. The 22-year-old from Poland has four Grand Slam titles on her resume but has yet to even reach the final at Melbourne Park, with her best finish being a semifinal loss to Danielle Collins in 2022. Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, who is the No. 2 seed, is the reigning champion after defeating Elena Rybakina -- this year's third seed -- for her first Grand Slam title. American Coco Gauff is the No. 4 seed after recording her first Grand Slam victory at last year's U.S. Open. The 2024 Australian Open begins Saturday at 7 p.m. ET and runs through Jan. 28.

The latest 2024 Australian Open women's singles odds have Swiatek as the +220 betting favorite. Sabalenka is at +420, Rybakina is +500 and Gauff is +550. Others favored to win the Open include American Jessica Pegula at +2000 and Qinwen Zheng and Mirra Andreeva at +2500 in the latest odds. Before making any women's tennis picks for the Australian Open 2024, you need to see who tennis expert Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 128-90-7 (+69.25 units) since 2022.

Onorato warns bettors to avoid Sabalenka as he believes she may not be able to handle the pressure of defending her crown. Only two women have successfully accomplished the feat since Martina Hingis won three straight titles from 1997-99, with Jennifer Capriati winning back-to-back in 2001 and 2002, and Serena Williams doing the same in 2009 and 2010.

Sabalenka has played in 15 tournaments since winning last year's Australian Open but was victorious just once, capturing the title in Madrid in last May by defeating Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the final. She most recently reached the final in Brisbane but lost to Rybakina in straight sets last weekend. Sabalenka came up short in each of the three Grand Slams following her triumph in Melbourne last year, losing to Karolina Muchova in the semifinals of the French Open and Ons Jabeur at the Wimbledon semis before falling to Coco Gauff in the final of the U.S. Open.

Sabalenka will face a yet-to-be-determined qualifier in the opening round of this year's tournament. If she makes it out of her section, she potentially could face Jabeur in the quarterfinals. Sabalenka has won four of her career meetings with Jabeur, but both losses came in Grand Slams as she was defeated in the Round of 32 at Roland Garros in 2020 before the setback at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club last year. Should she reach the semis, possible opponents include Gauff, 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki and two-time winner Naomi Osaka. You can see who to back here.

