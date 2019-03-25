Angelique Kerber calls Bianca Andreescu, 18, 'drama queen' after losing to her twice in one week

Angelique Kerber has been around professional tennis for a long time. However, she isn't immune to bouts of immaturity, something we saw during Saturday's Miami Open match against Bianca Andreescu.

Kerber lost in a hard-fought three-set match 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, marking the second time she lost to the 18-year-old Andreescu in a week. Before Satuday, she fell to Andreescu at the Indian Wells Masters last Sunday. Something that Andreescu said during those matches must have rubbed Kerber the wrong way, because after the match, she met Andreescu at the net for the traditional handshake, and mics caught her calling Andreescu "the biggest drama queen ever."

❄️ "Biggest drama queen ever" ❄️



Angelique Kerber had choice words for @TennisCanada's teen phenom after her second defeat at the hands of @Bandreescu_ in six days. 👀#BiancaRising pic.twitter.com/g5Q5ZpuSw7 — DAZN CA (@DAZN_CA) March 24, 2019

Andreescu had a medical evaluation on a nagging right arm injury in the middle of the match. That stop the match for a few minutes, apparently to the chagrin of Kerber.

With time to stew, Kerber seemed to be in better spirits, congratulating Andreescu on Twitter.

Tough battle out there last night @miamiopen! Congrats to Bianca @Bandreescu_ for a great performance and a well deserved win. 👍 pic.twitter.com/IpXzAJRNpi — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) March 24, 2019

However, Nick Kyrgios wasn't going to let it slide.

Bruh you said she is a drama queen and then post this 😂😂😂😂 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) March 24, 2019

The reality is that Kerber was probably caught in the heat of the moment after being blown out in the third set. Andreescu has been outstanding this season, and is playing well above her years. She made it to the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career at this year's Australian Open.