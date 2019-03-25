Angelique Kerber calls Bianca Andreescu, 18, 'drama queen' after losing to her twice in one week

Kerber's comment came at the net after Andreescu's second win

Angelique Kerber has been around professional tennis for a long time. However, she isn't immune to bouts of immaturity, something we saw during Saturday's Miami Open match against Bianca Andreescu.

Kerber lost in a hard-fought three-set match 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, marking the second time she lost to the 18-year-old Andreescu in a week. Before Satuday, she fell to Andreescu at the Indian Wells Masters last Sunday. Something that Andreescu said during those matches must have rubbed Kerber the wrong way, because after the match, she met Andreescu at the net for the traditional handshake, and mics caught her calling Andreescu "the biggest drama queen ever."

Andreescu had a medical evaluation on a nagging right arm injury in the middle of the match. That stop the match for a few minutes, apparently to the chagrin of Kerber.

With time to stew, Kerber seemed to be in better spirits, congratulating Andreescu on Twitter.

However, Nick Kyrgios wasn't going to let it slide.

The reality is that Kerber was probably caught in the heat of the moment after being blown out in the third set. Andreescu has been outstanding this season, and is playing well above her years. She made it to the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career at this year's Australian Open.

