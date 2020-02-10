Canadian Vasek Pospisil drinks maple syrup during tennis match
Maple syrup isn't exactly the drink of choice for most athletes
It's a common occurrence to see athletes attempting to stay hydrated during a game or match. However, Canadian tennis player Vasek Pospisil had a strange beverage of choice over the weekend. During the Open Sud de France tournament on Sunday, Pospisil was facing No. 9 seed Gael Monfils and was caught by cameras sipping on maple syrup.
Pospisil casually was sipping on the maple syrup like it wasn't a big deal. Pospisil hails from the British Columbia province of Canada, and it is a very popular item throughout the country.
"I mean if this doesn't scream Canadian pride I don't know what does," he said, according to Metro.co.uk.
While it definitely is a strange beverage choice, maple syrup has antioxidants that give people a healthier immune system. In addition, it can prevent muscle cramping while someone is partaking in physical activities and contains potassium and sodium.
The Canadian tennis player ended up advancing all the way to the ATP Tour final for the first time since the 2014 season. Pospisil defeated No. 2 seed David Goffin in the process of advancing to face Monfils.
While Monfils and Pospisil were switching sides during the match, the cameras got a closer look of Pospisil sitting there and casually drinking the maple syrup. Monfils ultimately won the match 7-5, 6-3 following the maple syrup incident.
