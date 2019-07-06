Coco Gauff's Wimbledon run continues, but here's what you might not know about tennis' newest star
The 15-year-old is making headlines around the world with her deep Wimbledon run
Coco Gauff keeps making history at Wimbledon.
With a three-set win over Polona Hercog, the 15-year-old phenom from Delray Beach, Fla. is on her way to the round of 16 at the All England Club. The back and forth match was the first time Gauff went the distance at her first Wimbledon, and she saved two match points in the second set to remain in the draw.
Gauff is growing up on the court with the eyes of the world watching at the biggest tournament in the world, but here are some things you may not have known about the newest star in the world of tennis.
Youth is served
Gauff is the youngest woman to reach round of 16 at Wimbledon since Jennifer Capriati in 1991, who went on to the semifinals.
If this is a precursor to Capriati's success (three grand slam titles, an Olympic gold medal and 17 weeks as the No. 1 player in the world) Gauff has quite a career to look forward to.
Big stage star
Gauff was a dominant junior player. While this might be the first time she's doing it against veteran pros at a grand slam, she's been among the best in her age group for years, winning the 2018 Junior French Open and being the youngest player (13 years old) to make the finals of the Girls' singles at the U.S. Open in 2017. She's been on the radar as an up and coming player with star potential for some time, but few expected her to burst on to the scene this soon.
Climbing in the rankings
Gauff started the fortnight ranked number 313 in the world. After advancing to the round of 16, she's now ranked in the top-150, and could move into the top-100 with a win over 7-seed Simona Halep in her next match.
Coco's big payday
In her short professional career, Gauff had won just over $75,000 in prize money. Her career prize earnings are on their way up, even if she exits in the round of 16.
Not bad for a week's work in London at 15, when most of us were cutting lawns or flipping burgers for movie money.
