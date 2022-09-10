The 2022 U.S. Open is coming to an end, with the women's final set for Saturday. No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek takes on No. 5 Ons Jabeur with a grand slam title on the line. Both players are making their first appearances in the U.S. Open final. The match is set to begin at 4 p.m. ET at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Swiatek is a -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest Jabeur vs. Swiatek odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Jabeur getting +150 (risk $100 to win $150) as the underdog. Caesars sets the over/under for total games at 21.5, with Swiatek favored by 2.5 games. Before making any Swiatek vs. Jabeur picks or 2022 U.S. Open predictions, you need to see what tennis expert Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 69-46 -- up 54.98 units -- from January through July.

Iga Swiatek vs. Ons Jabeur preview

Jabeur and Swiatek enter on impressive runs, and the all-time series between the two players is knotted at 2-2. Swiatek won the last matchup at the 2022 Italian Open in straight sets, though Jabeur is in top form. Jabeur ended Caroline Garcia's 13-match winning streak in the semifinal, dominating the match by a 6-1, 6-3 margin. Jabeur leads the WTA with 92 victories since the start of the 2021 season, and she is in her second consecutive grand slam final. Swiatek is the world No. 1 and No. 1 seed in the tournament, and the 21-year-old has two grand slam titles.

This is her first U.S. Open final, as it is for Jabeur, and Swiatek had a 37-match winning streak earlier this season to go along with six tournament titles. She won 16 of the final 20 points, including the final four games, to beat Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal, and Swiatek's ceiling is quite high. She is also 9-1 in tournament finals, with the only loss coming in her first appearance and all nine wins in straight sets. See who Onorato is backing right here.

