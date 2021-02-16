The conversation of who the greatest athlete of all time is has long been debated. People compare sports and look at championships, dominance and one's impact on the game they play. There will never come a time when everyone agrees, but people love pitching their favorite athlete to be crowned the best of the best.

One athlete that is always in the conversation (or at least should always be) is tennis legend Serena Williams.

The 39 year old's consistency has come to be expected, but is still just as impressive. As Williams continues to advance in the 2021 Australian Open, her husband Alexis Ohanian was seen wearing a shirt in the stand with a clear message of who he thinks is the GOAT.

Take a look at how he cheered on his wife:

Getty Images

The shirt reads, "Greatest female athlete" with "female" crossed off, to leave the message that Williams is at the top, without needing to classify it by gender.

Tennis fans can get their hands on the shirt, as it is currently available on Nike.com. The website also shows the back of the shirt, which says "EVER."

Williams currently has 23 Grand Slam titles and is two wins away from another. A Grand Slam title here would tie her with Margaret Court for most ever women's singles titles.