Novak Djokovic showed why he's one of the top tennis players the game has ever seen during Tuesday's quarterfinal at Wimbledon. Trailing by two sets to begin the match, Djokovic rallied all the way back to defeat No. 10 seed Jannik Sinner 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

The victory was Djokovic's seventh career comeback when trailing by two sets. Prior to Tuesday's victory, Djokovic last come from two sets down to win against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2021 French Open final.

With the victory, Djokovic has now won 26 consecutive matches at Wimbledon -- the fourth-longest streak in the Open Era. Tuesday's triumph also marked the 84th match that he's won at Wimbledon over the course of his career. Djokovic only has more match wins at the French Open (85).

After losing the first two sets, Djokovic battled back to win 12 of the next 17 games and won the next two sets 6-3 and 6-2, respectively.

In the decisive fifth set, Djokovic dropped the first game to Sinner, but then managed to win six of the next seven games to earn the match victory. Now Djokovic will advance to the Wimbledon semifinal where he will face the winner of No. 9-seeded Cameron Norrie and David Goffin on Thursday.