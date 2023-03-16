The regular season is long in the rearview mirror, and with the Ides of March upon us, a familiar call echoes through the morning of the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament -- the crow of the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks, who storm into this year's Big Dance as the nation's only unbeaten team as they look to go back-to-back under head coach Dawn Staley. This, and playing one of the nation's toughest schedules, makes South Carolina the favorite to cut down the nets in Dallas on April 2, but a host of challengers are looking to stand in their way.

Who from among the teams with championship mettle (Stanford), or with programs legends who've won multiple conference player of the year awards (Iowa, Virginia Tech), or teams looking to climb their way back to the top of the women's college basketball heap (UConn, Baylor, LSU) can challenge the defending champs?

To answer that question, you've come to the right place, as CBS Sports' women's basketball experts have all turned in their picks for who they believe will be the last four teams standing (Spoiler Alert: All of them have South Carolina getting to the Final Four, but you'll want to know if all of them have the Gamecocks winning it all) at American Airlines Center as the calendar flips to April, and who'll be the only team from the field of 68 to end their season with a win.

Check out out expert brackets for the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament and stay with CBS Sports through March Madness for all of the scores, highlights and analysis for the Women's and Men's Division I Basketball Tournaments.

Brackets are here! Get back in your pools and join our Women's Bracket Challenge for the chance to win a new SUV and a college basketball dream trip!

Greenville Regionals scores, schedule | Seattle Regionals scores, schedule | LIVE bracket

CBS Sports women's basketball writer Isabel Gonzalez

CBS Sports basketball writer Jack Maloney

Sportsline basketball expert Aaron Barzilai

Sportsline basketball expert Calvin Wetzel