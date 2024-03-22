The NCAA Women's Tournament has arrived. We are so close to the first tip off of the first round after the brackets were sorted out on Sunday. Now that we know who each team will be playing and who they could meet on the road to a national championship, it's time to fill out those brackets to the best of your ability.

Historically, the women's tournament has been lighter on upsets than the men's edition. But that has changed more in recent years. Look no further than last year where No. 3 seed LSU went all the way to become national champions. Plus, a pair of No. 1 seeds were knocked off in the second round when Stanford and Indiana were upset by Ole Miss and Miami, respectively.

This year could be more of the same. South Carolina is the overwhelming favorite to cut down the nets after a perfect regular season. But beyond the Gamecocks, there's plenty of parity to be found. No. 1 seed Iowa and Caitlin Clark drew a team they lost to in the regular season in their region. No. 3 seed UConn finally has a healthy Paige Bueckers ready for the Big Dance, but the rest of the team has been plagued by injuries all season long.

If you're curious to see how our experts think those teams will do in March Madness, as well as where the inevitable upsets will occur, check out the different sections below. As you fill out your NCAA Women's Tournament brackets for your work or family pools, feel free to use the ones below as a possible guide to help you navigate the chaos.

OK, let's not put this off any longer: The brackets ...

Isabel Gonzalez, CBS Sports women's basketball writer

Terrika Foster-Brasby, CBS Sports WNBA analyst

Jack Maloney, CBS Sports NBA/WNBA writer

Wajih Albaroudi, CBS Sports women's basketball editor

Connor Groel, CBS Sports researcher/bracketologist



Aaron Barzilai, founder of HerHoopStats.com

Maria Cornelius, 247Sports senior writer

Calvin Wetzel, betting expert and women's basketball analyst



