And then there were four. The NCAA Women's Tournament has reached its final destination. The four remaining teams are making their way to Cleveland, Ohio this week to compete for a national title and the matchups are as good as it gets.
Overall No. 1 seed South Carolina is back in the Final Four and the Gamecocks will meet an underdog when they take down No. 3 seed NC State. The Gamecocks eliminated another No. 3 seed in Oregon State to reach this game while the Wolfpack took out No. 1 seed Texas.
The other matchup pits a pair of superstars against each other when No. 1 Iowa and Caitlin Clark battle No. 3 UConn and Paige Bueckers. The Hawkeyes got a bit of revenge in the Elite Eight when they took out No. 3 LSU in a rematch of last year's national title game. The Huskies, meanwhile, gritted through a win over No. 1 USC to get back to the Final Four for a record 23rd time.
2024 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates
Final Four
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV/Stream
|7 p.m.
| (1) South Carolina vs. (3) NC State
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
| (1) Iowa vs. (3) UConn
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland
|ESPN
National Championship
Sunday, April 7 -- 9:20 p.m. (ABC)
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
NCAA Tournament scores, results
First round
Friday, March 22
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|11:30 a.m.
|(8) North Carolina 59, (9) Michigan State 56
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ESPN2
|12 p.m.
|(2) Ohio State 80, (15) Maine 57
Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPN
|1:30 p.m.
|(11) Middle Tennessee 71, (6) Louisville 69
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|(1) South Carolina 91, (16) Presbyterian 39
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|(7) Duke 72, (10) Richmond 61
Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPNEWS
|3 p.m.
|(1) Texas 82, (16) Drexel 42
Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|(4) Virginia Tech 92, (13) Marshall 49
Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|(3) LSU 70, (14) Rice 60
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
|(4) Kansas State 78, (13) Portland 65
Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.
|ESPNEWS
|5:30 p.m.
|(8) Alabama 82, (9) Florida State 74
Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|(5) Baylor 80, (12) Vanderbilt 63
Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|(5) Colorado 86, (12) Drake 72
Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|(7) Iowa State 93, (10) Maryland 86
Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|(3) Oregon State 73, (14) Eastern Washington 51
Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|(2) Stanford 79, (15) Norfolk State 50
Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|(6) Nebraska 61, (11) Texas A&M 59
Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.
|ESPNU
Saturday, March 23
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12 p.m.
|(6) Tennessee 92, (11) Green Bay 63
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|(3) UConn 86, (14) Jackson State 64
Gampel Pavillon - Storrs, Conn.
|ABC
|1:30 p.m.
|(4) Indiana 89, (13) Fairfield 56
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind.
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|(8) Kansas 81, (9) Michigan 72 (OT)
Galen Center - Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPNEWS
|2:15 p.m.
|(2) Notre Dame 81, (15) Kent State 67
Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|(3) NC State 64, (14) Chattanooga 45
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|(1) Iowa 91, (16) Holy Cross 65
Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|(6) Syracuse 74, (11) Arizona 69
Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn.
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|(5) Oklahoma 73, (12) Florida Gulf Coast 70
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind.
|ESPNEWS
|4:30 p.m.
|(1) USC 87, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 55
Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPN
|4:45 p.m.
|(7) Ole Miss 67, (10) Marquette 55
Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|(8) West Virginia 63, (9) Princeton 53
Hawkeye-Carver Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|(7) Creighton 87, 10) UNLV 73
Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|(4) Gonzaga 75, (13) UC Irvine 56
McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash.
|ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|(2) UCLA 84, (15) California Baptist 55
Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|(5) Utah 68, (12) South Dakota State 54
McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash.
|ESPNU
Second round
Monday, March 25
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV/Stream
|2 p.m.
|(2) Notre Dame 71, (7) Ole Miss 56
Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|(3) NC State 79, (6) Tennessee 72
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C.
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
| (3) UConn 72, (6) Syracuse 64
Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Conn.
|ESPN
|6:30 p.m.
|(4) Indiana 75, (5) Oklahoma 68
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind.
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|(1) Iowa 64, (8) West Virginia 54
Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|(2) UCLA 67, (7) Creighton 63
Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|(1) USC 73, (8) Kansas 55
Galen Center -- Los Angeles
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
| (5) Utah vs. (4) Gonzaga
McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash.
|ESPN2
Sunday, March 24
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV/Stream
|12 p.m.
| (7) Duke 75, (2) Ohio State 63
Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|(1) South Carolina 88, (8) North Carolina 41
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ABC
|2 p.m.
| (5) Colorado 63, (4) Kansas State 50
Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|(3) LSU 83, (11) Middle Tennessee 56
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|(3) Oregon State 61, (6) Nebraska 51
Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|(1) Texas 65, (8) Alabama 54
Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
| (5) Baylor 75, (4) Virginia Tech 72
Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|(2) Stanford 87, (7) Iowa State 81 (OT)
Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.
|ESPN
Friday, March 29
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV/Stream
|2:30 p.m.
| (3) Oregon State 70, (2) Notre Dame 65
MVP Arena -- Albany, NY
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
| (1) South Carolina 79, (4) Indiana 75
MVP Arena -- Albany, NY
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|(3) NC State 77, (2) Stanford 67
Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
| (1) Texas 70, (4) Gonzaga 47
Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.
|ESPN
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 30
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV/Stream
|1 p.m.
|(3) LSU 78, (2) UCLA 69
MVP Arena -- Albany, NY
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
| (1) Iowa 89, (5) Colorado 68
MVP Arena -- Albany, NY
|ABC
|5:30 p.m.
| (1) USC 74, (5) Baylor 70
Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
| (3) UConn 53, (7) Duke 45
Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.
|ESPN
Elite Eight
Sunday, March 31
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV/Stream
|1 p.m.
| (1) South Carolina 70, (3) Oregon State 58
MVP Arena -- Albany N.Y.
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|(3) NC State 76, (1) Texas 66
Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.
|ABC
Monday, April 1
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV/Stream
|7:15 p.m.
| (1) Iowa 94, (3) LSU 87
MVP Arena -- Albany, N.Y.
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|(3) UConn 80, (1) USC 73
Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.
|ESPN