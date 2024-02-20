After surpassing Kelsey Plum's record to become the high-scoring women's college basketball player of all time, Iowa star Caitlin Clark is climbing the charts off the court too. Clark broke the record last week, and her merchandise sales shot through the roof shortly thereafter.

During the first quarter of Iowa's game against Michigan on Thursday, Clark hit a 3-point shot to break the record. It was a historic moment that put her atop the NCAA record books, and the response from her supporters has been overwhelming.

According to Front Office Sports, Clark has now become the top-selling NIL athlete on Fanatics. She passed Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders for that honor, and he had held the title since Fanatics began partnering with college athletes through NIL deals in 2022.

What vaulted Clark to the top of the list was the shirt her teammates wore on the court after she broke the record. The Nike branded shirts featured the slogan "you break it, you own it."

Those sales should only continue as Clark adds to her already historic point total. For the rest of the 2023-24 season, Clark will be chasing down LSU legend Pete Maravich for the NCAA's all-time points record of 3,667 points.