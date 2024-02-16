Iowa star Caitlin Clark is officially women's college basketball's all-time leading scorer, and the sports world was watching closely as she reached the historic moment. Clark recorded a career-best 49-points against Michigan on Thursday, and she is now sitting atop the NCAA women's scoring list with 3,569 career points.

The previous record was owned by WNBA star Kelsey Plum, who congratulated her a few days early and told Clark she appreciated what she was doing for women's basketball.

The Big Ten made a big gesture by putting together messages from some of the conference's most famous alumni, and some very well-known celebrities wanted to share their admiration for Clark as well.

"I just wanted to say congratulations on the record," former Michigan quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady said. "Like the rest of the country, I've been following along while you chased down my girl Kelsey [Plum], but I know she is proud of you too. We love witnessing greatness here. Keep your head down, go finish the job, and I'll be watching. Good luck."

"Huge fan of your game. Much respect to you," Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard. "I like the way you do it. You are a real killer."

The Manning brothers, who brought Clark onto the Monday Night Football "Manningcast" this past NFL season, had fun with their message to Clark. Eli Manning joked that Clark made other quarterbacks look bad because of her impressive accuracy. Meanwhile, Peyton brought up her ability to shoot from beyond the arc.

"When I played, I hated settling for 3 points, but you've actually turned me into a huge fan of the 3 -- not an easy task," Peyton said. "I know you've inspired millions of other people along the way."

Clark's record-breaking shot happened just 2:12 into the game against the Wolverines. It was in true Caitlin Clark fashion: a 3-pointer from the logo. Her long-distance accuracy didn't go unnoticed, as even NBA star Trae Young gave her a shoutout for it.

"Wow!! Only fitting you break it this way!! Congrats Big Time," Young wrote.

Nike helped Iowa celebrate by giving the Hawkeyes special shirts for the occasion. The slogan they devised to celebrate Clark's record-breaking night was a clever one: "You break it, you own it."

LSU forward Angel Reese, who faced Clark in the 2023 NCAA championship game, was also one of the first to congratulate the Iowa star on the achievement, and encouraged her to keep going.

"Congratulations @CaitlinClark22 KEEP BREAKING RECORDS & MAKING HER-STORY!" Reese wrote.

Former Villanova men's coach Jay Wright released a video congratulating Clark, and he lauded the Iowa star's ability as a scorer and passer while describing her as a "great team leader that's affected winning." Wright even said he considers Clark the GOAT.

Alex Morgan, a two-time soccer World Cup champion with the U.S. Women's National Team, suggested Clark fully enjoy the moment.