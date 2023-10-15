Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes broke the women's college basketball attendance record during their preseason exhibition against DePaul at Kinnick Stadium. An announced attendance of 55,646 fans showed up to witness the action.

The previous record was 29,619 in the 2002 national title game between UConn and Oklahoma.

"Nowhere in the country could this happen except for at the University of Iowa," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder told the Kinnick crowd. "All of you were a part of history today. Thank you."

The Iowa football team -- which is ranked No. 24 and beat Wisconsin on the road the night before -- typically waves at the university's Stead Family Children's Hospital next door after the first quarter. Bluder decided to keep the tradition going with her team, helping to put some smiles the young patients' faces.

The exhbition game, called Crossover at the Kinnick, raised $250,000 for the hospital and delivered the giant check on Sunday.

Iowa raced to a 52-37 lead over DePaul by halftime, then kept the momentum going to win the game 94-72. Clark, who is entering her senior year with the Hawkeyes, recorded a triple-double with a game-high 34 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

The reigning Naismith Player of the Year was one of the top scorers in the nation last season with an average of 27.8 points per game. She has registered 11 triple-doubles throughout her college career.

Clark helped Iowa reach its first ever national title game in April. The Hawkeyes fell short of the trophy as they fell to a tough LSU team, but they will be considered one of the favorites this upcoming season. Clark broke multiple tournament records this past season and has been a key part of the excitement building around the program.

This season the Hawkeyes will be playing every home game in front of a full arena as season tickets for the 2023-24 campaign have already sold out.