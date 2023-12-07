Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark surpassed 3,000 career points during her team's 67-58 win over Iowa State on Wednesday, becoming only the 15th player in women's basketball history to reach this milestone.

Her 35 points, nine rebounds and five assists against the Cyclones helped Iowa improve to 9-1 this season. This performance also helped the senior guard become the first player in Division I men's or women's basketball history to reach 3,000 points while also registering at least 750 rebounds and 750 assists.

"It's special to be able to do it here. I have a lot of family in attendance and them being able to see that," Clark said after the game. "But it was kind of the same as when I broke the Iowa scoring record. We keep playing. We don't celebrate in the timeout. That's not what it's about. As long as we win -- I probably wouldn't be happy scoring 3,000 points in a loss."

Clark became the Hawkeyes' all-time leading scorer in November. Now she is on pace to break two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum's scoring record of 3,527 points later this season. Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said Clark's accomplishments are not just good for herself, but also good for others because of the attention she is bringing to women's basketball in Iowa. The proof is in the numbers, as every single home at Carver-Hawkeye Arena got sold out before the season even started.

"It's special when you have a player that is accomplishing great things, you just want to showcase her," Bluder said. "Our circle is tight and I credit Caitlin for that because of the type of teammate she is, but I also credit the rest of our circle. They understand that when her light shines, it shines on all of us. It shines on Iowa. The University of Iowa and the state of Iowa. We are going to enjoy it while we have it."

The Hawkeyes will be back on the court on Sunday, Dec. 10 as they travel to take on the Wisconsin Badgers.