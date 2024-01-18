Caitlin Clark has impressive court vision, but she also pays attention to what is happening in the crowd. The Iowa star takes time to sign autographs after games, and this week she went above and beyond for a young fan who caught her attention.

After Iowa's 96–50 win over Wisconsin on Tuesday, Clark gave her game-worn shoes -- more specifically her Sabrina Ionescu's Sabrina 1s -- to a little girl wearing her jersey who had been imitating the Hawkeyes' pregame stretching routine.

"That girl had my jersey on, and it was cute. She was copying our stretching warming up, so I thought it was adorable," Clark said. "She was doing leg swings while we were doing leg swings. She was super happy to be there, and she was sitting courtside so it was something easy that could make her day."

According to Hawkeyes reporter Blake Hornstein, the young fan who got to experience this unforgettable moment is named Franny and she is from Dubuque, Iowa.

That game was a special one because Clark's 32 points helped her move up to No. 4 on the all-time women's college basketball scoring list. She now has career 3,306 career points.

This isn't the first time Clark took the shoes off her feet to make someone's day. In December, following a triple-double against the Loyola Ramblers, Clark gifted her "Reverse Grinch" Nike Kobe 6s to a young girl asking for an autograph.

Clark and the No. 2 Hawkeyes will be back on the court Sunday, when they'll battle No. 18 Ohio State on the road.