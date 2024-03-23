The 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament is off and running. Fans will now get to watch the top players in the nation compete for four days straight in the first and second rounds. Will South Carolina remain undefeated? What teams are on Cinderella watch? Who will be the next NCAA star to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft?

There's been plenty of drama already with two of the biggest comebacks in the tournament's history happening on Friday. Plus, LSU got off to a rocky start but rallied late to take out a No. 14 seed Rice that gave it all it could handle.

Now attention turns to Saturday where the final 16 games of the first round are set to take place. Among the notable games includes No. 1 seed Iowa and No. 1 seed USC beginning their run.

All this and more will unfold as we march toward the championship game in Cleveland on April 7. Until then, print out your bracket and enjoy the madness.

Here's how to watch the first round of the NCAA Tournament with the updated scores from Friday.

Albany 1 Bracket

Friday, March 22

No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 8 North Carolina 59, No. 9 Michigan State 56

No. 1 South Carolina 91, No. 16 Presbyterian 39

No. 2 Stanford 79, No. 15 Norfolk State 50

No. 6 Nebraska 61, No. 11 Texas A&M 59

Saturday, March 23

No. 13 Fairfield vs. No. 4 Indiana | 1:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 15 Kent State vs. No. 2 Notre Dame | 2:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 12 FGCU vs. No. 5 Oklahoma | 4 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS

No. 10 Marquette vs. No. 7 Ole Miss | 4:45 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Albany 2 Bracket

Friday, March 22

No. 11 Middle Tennessee 71, No. 6 Louisville 69

No. 3 LSU 70, No. 14 Rice 60

No. 4 Kansas State 78, No. 13 Portland 65

No. 5 Colorado 86, No. 12 Drake 72

Saturday, March 23

No. 15 California Baptist vs. No. 2 UCLA | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 16 Holy Cross vs. No. 1 Iowa | 3 p.m. ET | ABC

No. 9 Princeton vs. No. 8 West Virginia | 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 10 UNLV vs. No. 6 Creighton | 7 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS

Portland 3 Bracket

Friday, March 22

No. 2 Ohio State 80, No. 15 Maine 57

No. 7 Duke, 72, No. 10 Richmond 61

No. 4 Virginia Tech 92, No. 13 Marshall 49

No. 5 Baylor 80, No. 12 Vanderbilt 63

Saturday, March 23

No. 14 Jackson State vs. No. 3 UConn | 1 p.m. ET | ABC

No. 9 Michigan vs. No. 8 Kansas | 2 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS

No. 11 Arizona vs. No. 6 Syracuse | 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs No. 1 USC | 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Portland 4 Bracket

Friday, March 22

No. 1 Texas 82, No. 16 Drexel 42

No. 8 Alabama 82, No. 9 Florida State 74

No. 7 Iowa State 93, No. 10 Maryland 86

No. 3 Oregon State 73, No. 14 Eastern Washington 51

Saturday, March 23

No. 11 Green Bay vs. No. 6 Tennessee | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 14 Chattanooga vs. No. 3 NC State | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU

No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 4 Gonzaga | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 12 South Dakota State vs. No. 5 Utah | 10 p.m. ET | ESPNU

