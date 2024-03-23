The 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament is off and running. Fans will now get to watch the top players in the nation compete for four days straight in the first and second rounds. Will South Carolina remain undefeated? What teams are on Cinderella watch? Who will be the next NCAA star to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft?
There's been plenty of drama already with two of the biggest comebacks in the tournament's history happening on Friday. Plus, LSU got off to a rocky start but rallied late to take out a No. 14 seed Rice that gave it all it could handle.
Now attention turns to Saturday where the final 16 games of the first round are set to take place. Among the notable games includes No. 1 seed Iowa and No. 1 seed USC beginning their run.
All this and more will unfold as we march toward the championship game in Cleveland on April 7. Until then, print out your bracket and enjoy the madness.
Here's how to watch the first round of the NCAA Tournament with the updated scores from Friday.
Albany 1 Bracket
Friday, March 22
No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 8 North Carolina 59, No. 9 Michigan State 56
No. 1 South Carolina 91, No. 16 Presbyterian 39
No. 2 Stanford 79, No. 15 Norfolk State 50
No. 6 Nebraska 61, No. 11 Texas A&M 59
Saturday, March 23
No. 13 Fairfield vs. No. 4 Indiana | 1:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2
No. 15 Kent State vs. No. 2 Notre Dame | 2:15 p.m. ET | ESPN
No. 12 FGCU vs. No. 5 Oklahoma | 4 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS
No. 10 Marquette vs. No. 7 Ole Miss | 4:45 p.m. ET | ESPNU
Albany 2 Bracket
Friday, March 22
No. 11 Middle Tennessee 71, No. 6 Louisville 69
No. 3 LSU 70, No. 14 Rice 60
No. 4 Kansas State 78, No. 13 Portland 65
No. 5 Colorado 86, No. 12 Drake 72
Saturday, March 23
No. 15 California Baptist vs. No. 2 UCLA | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN2
No. 16 Holy Cross vs. No. 1 Iowa | 3 p.m. ET | ABC
No. 9 Princeton vs. No. 8 West Virginia | 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2
No. 10 UNLV vs. No. 6 Creighton | 7 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS
Portland 3 Bracket
Friday, March 22
No. 2 Ohio State 80, No. 15 Maine 57
No. 7 Duke, 72, No. 10 Richmond 61
No. 4 Virginia Tech 92, No. 13 Marshall 49
No. 5 Baylor 80, No. 12 Vanderbilt 63
Saturday, March 23
No. 14 Jackson State vs. No. 3 UConn | 1 p.m. ET | ABC
No. 9 Michigan vs. No. 8 Kansas | 2 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS
No. 11 Arizona vs. No. 6 Syracuse | 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2
No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs No. 1 USC | 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Portland 4 Bracket
Friday, March 22
No. 1 Texas 82, No. 16 Drexel 42
No. 8 Alabama 82, No. 9 Florida State 74
No. 7 Iowa State 93, No. 10 Maryland 86
No. 3 Oregon State 73, No. 14 Eastern Washington 51
Saturday, March 23
No. 11 Green Bay vs. No. 6 Tennessee | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN
No. 14 Chattanooga vs. No. 3 NC State | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU
No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 4 Gonzaga | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2
No. 12 South Dakota State vs. No. 5 Utah | 10 p.m. ET | ESPNU
