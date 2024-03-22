The 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament features South Carolina, Iowa, Texas and USC as the bracket's top seeds. And we now know the teams that have emerged from the year's First Four series of games.

On Thursday, Holy Cross and Arizona joined Wednesday's winners Presbyterian and Vanderbilt. Holy Cross routed UT Martin and now gets to step on the floor and take on Caitlin Clark's No. 1 Iowa, while Arizona defeated Auburn and will face No. 6 Syracuse. On Wednesday, Presbyterian and Vanderbilt eliminated Sacred Heart and Columbia, respectively, advancing to play overall top seed South Carolina and No. 5 Baylor.

No. 16 Holy Cross 72, No. 16 UT Martin 45

The Crusaders punched their ticket into the field of 64 by dismantling the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament champion Skyhawks in Iowa City in an Albany 2 Regional game. Holy Cross rolled to a 45-24 halftime advantage and never looked back. Shooting woes plagued Martin, which only connected on 26.2% from the field and 5.3% (1 of 19) from 3. Meanwhile, the Patriot League champs shot 37.5% (12 of 32) from beyond the arc, with Cara McCormack putting on a clinic, as she converted at 70% (7 of 10). Next up? Caitlin Clark and the top-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday in Iowa City on Saturday.

No. 11 Arizona 69, No. 11 Auburn 59



The Wildcats led wire to wire in this contest to determine which squad gets to square off against No. 6 Syracuse in Storrs, Conn., within the Portland 3 Regional, on Saturday. Four of Arizona's starters scored at least 13 points, led by freshman Jada Williams' 17. As a team the Wildcats knocked down 41.7% (5 of 12) of their 3s while the Tigers struggled from deep, connecting on just 1 of 7 (14.3%). Auburn did manage to have a presence on the offensive glass, pulling down 17 boards to Arizona's 6, but the Wildcats effectively put the game away early when they took a 27-19 lead into by halftime.

No. 16 Presbyterian 49, No. 16 Sacred Heart 42

Offense was at a premium in the first First Four game of the Women's Tournament. Presbyterian shot 40% from the field and made only two shots from outside the key the entire game, but it was enough to hold off Sacred Heart's .254 shooting percentage. Junior guard Mara Neira led the way for Presbyterian with 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and she converted all five foul shots. Playing in Columbia, S.C., as part of the Albany 1 Regional, the Presbyterian Blue Hose, winners of the Big South Conference Tournament, have advanced to the field of 64 in their first NCAA bid in program history and will take on top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday.

No. 12 Vanderbilt 72, No. 12 Columbia 68

The SEC will have at least seven teams in the field of 64 after the host Commodores downed the Lions in their first NCAA Tournament appearance Wednesday night. Vanderbilt took a 36-26 lead into halftime, but the Ivy League runner-ups did manage to chip away behind Kitty Henderson (20 points) shooting 5 of 7 in the second half. With Vanderbilt leading by four, Iyana Moore connected for a deep 3 (of her game-high 22 points) to give the Commodores a seven-point lead with 24.4 seconds to go. Vanderbilt will face No. 5 Baylor Lady Bears in Blacksburg, Va., as part of the Portland 3 Regional on Friday.

For more information on the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament, visit the CBS Sports Women's College Basketball hub.

