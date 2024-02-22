There is no doubt that Caitlin Clark is a star in Iowa, and now the Hawkeyes guard is even getting her own day. On Thursday, the Iowa House of Representatives declared that Feb. 22 is officially "Caitlin Clark Day."

This was done just a week after Clark broke the DI NCAA women's basketball scoring record during the Hawkeyes' 106-89 win against Michigan. She had entered that game just eight points shy of breaking Kelsey Plum's previous record of 3,527, and she went on to register a career-best 49 points on her special night. That was also the most points scored in a single game in program history.

Now, Clark is chasing the men's record of 3,667 points set by LSU legend Pete Maravich.

Clark has earned a lot of respect in Iowa, but also from Big Ten opponents, and the sports world overall. She is constantly referred to as a "generational talent."

It's been quite the season for Clark, but she was turning heads well before the 2023-24 campaign. She put up 191 points during the 2023 NCAA Tournament, which was the most ever by a man or woman during the "Big Dance."

She also put up the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA Tournament history with 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists during the Elite Eight. The Hawkeyes made it all the way to the championship game before falling to LSU.

Despite not getting the trophy, the Hawkeyes still saw fans continue to support them. For the first time in program history, all Iowa home games were officially sold out before the season even started. Basketball is a team effort, but there is no doubt that Clark's popularity has been a huge factor. She recently became the highest-selling NIL athlete on Fanatics.

"Be it resolved by the House of Representatives that the House of Representatives honors Caitlin Clark as one of the greatest collegiate athletes of all time and a prime example of the pinnacle of Iowa sportsmanship and athleticism, and eagerly awaits her future accomplishments" House Resolution 110 reads. "And be it further resolved that the House of Representatives honors Hawkeye guard number 22, Caitlin Clark, by declaring February 22, 2024 as Caitlin Clark Day in the state of Iowa."

There won't be much time for Clark to celebrate as the No. 4 Hawkeyes are taking on No. 14 Indiana on the road on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.