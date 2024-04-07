Tennessee has hired Kim Caldwell as its next women's basketball coach, the program announced Sunday. Caldwell has only one year of Division I coaching experience, and it was a succesful one as she led Marshall to the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament

Caldwell is taking the head-coaching position left vacant by Kellie Harper, who led the Lady Vols since 2019. Harper was let go by the school last week after Tennessee fell to NC State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

"Kim has a winning formula that she has successfully implemented everywhere she has coached, with a fast-paced, high-octane offense and pressure defense that has led to remarkable results," Tennessee director of athletics Danny White said in the official press release. "In this new era of college sports, it was vital that we found an innovative head coach with a strong track record of winning titles. We are eager to return the Lady Vols to a championship level, and we're confident that Kim Caldwell is the coach who can lead us back to the top."

Caldwell led Marshall to a 26-7 record this season, helping the Thundering Herd win the Sun Belt regular-season and conference tournament titles. Caldwell was recently named the 2024 Spalding Maggie Dixon NCAA Division I Rookie Coach of the Year.

Before Marshall Caldwell was at Division II Glenville State, where she guided the Pioneers to a 191-24 record through seven seasons.

Tennessee is one of the most accomplished programs in women's basketball history with eight national titles and 18 Final Four appearances. However, the Lady Vols have not been to the Final Four since 2008.