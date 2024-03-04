The South Carolina Gamecocks finished the regular season undefeated for the second consecutive year. They are entering March holding on strong to their No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Pac-12 is entering March with six teams ranked, more than any other conference: No. 2 Stanford, No. 5 USC, No. 7 UCLA, No. 13 Oregon State, No. 18 Colorado and No. 22 Utah.

Stanford earned its improved ranking this week after beating Oregon State and Oregon. Ohio State previously held the No. 2 spot, but the Buckeyes dropped to No. 4 after falling to Iowa on Sunday. The Buckeyes were persistent, but they weren't able to hold off the Hawkeyes while Caitlin Clark went for the Division I all-time scoring record.

The AP poll welcomed Fairfield for the first time in program history. The Stags are on a 24-game winning streak and hold a 26-1 overall record. Fairfield and South Carolina are the only Division I teams with less than two losses.

"It's a huge moment. This place is special," Fairfield coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis told the AP. "One of the major reasons I came here is that it was a program on the brink of being on the national stage. We'll for sure celebrate it. We talk a lot about a team enjoying the moment and being in the moment. This is a big moment."

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in the Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 South Carolina 25-0 875 1 2 Stanford 26-4 822 4 3 Iowa 26-4 786 6 4 Ohio State 25-4 761 2 5 USC 23-5 699 7 6 Texas 27-4 687 3 7 UCLA 24-5 673 8 8 LSU 26-4 638 9 9 UConn 26-5 566 10 10 NC State 25-5 526 12 11 Virginia Tech 23-6 513 5 12 Indiana 24-4 499 14 13 Oregon State 23-6 472 11 14 Notre Dame 23-6 470 17 15 Gonzaga 29-2 399 16 16 Kansas State 24-6 288 15 17 Baylor 23-6 273 21 18 Colorado 21-8 259 13 19 Oklahoma 21-8 239 20 20 Syracuse 23-6 210 19 21 Creighton 24-4 199 23 22 Utah 21-9 172 18 23 UNLV 26-2 113 24 24 Louisville 23-8 108 22 25 Fairfield 26-1 60 NR

Others receiving votes: Princeton 24, Michigan State 12, West Virginia 9, Ole Miss 9, Duke 3, Columbia 3, North Carolina 3, Richmond 1, Kansas 1, Toledo 1, Jackson State 1, Iowa State 1