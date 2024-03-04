gettyimages-2049055689-1-1.jpg
The South Carolina Gamecocks finished the regular season undefeated for the second consecutive year. They are entering March holding on strong to their No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll. 

The Pac-12 is entering March with six teams ranked, more than any other conference: No. 2 Stanford, No. 5 USC, No. 7 UCLA, No. 13 Oregon State, No. 18 Colorado and No. 22 Utah.

Stanford earned its improved ranking this week after beating Oregon State and Oregon. Ohio State previously held the No. 2 spot, but the Buckeyes dropped to No. 4 after falling to Iowa on Sunday. The Buckeyes were persistent, but they weren't able to hold off the Hawkeyes while Caitlin Clark went for the Division I all-time scoring record.

The AP poll welcomed Fairfield for the first time in program history. The Stags are on a 24-game winning streak and hold a 26-1 overall record. Fairfield and South Carolina are the only Division I teams with less than two losses. 

"It's a huge moment. This place is special," Fairfield coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis told the AP. "One of the major reasons I came here is that it was a program on the brink of being on the national stage. We'll for sure celebrate it. We talk a lot about a team enjoying the moment and being in the moment. This is a big moment."

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in the Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1South Carolina 25-08751
2Stanford26-48224
3Iowa26-47866
4Ohio State 25-47612
5USC23-56997
6Texas27-46873
7UCLA24-56738
8LSU26-46389
9UConn26-556610
10NC State25-552612
11Virginia Tech23-65135
12Indiana24-449914
13Oregon State23-647211
14Notre Dame23-647017
15Gonzaga29-239916
16Kansas State24-628815
17Baylor23-627321
18Colorado21-825913
19Oklahoma21-823920
20Syracuse23-621019
21Creighton24-419923
22Utah21-917218
23UNLV26-211324
24Louisville23-810822
25Fairfield26-160NR

Others receiving votes: Princeton 24, Michigan State 12, West Virginia 9, Ole Miss 9, Duke 3, Columbia 3, North Carolina 3, Richmond 1, Kansas 1, Toledo 1, Jackson State 1, Iowa State 1