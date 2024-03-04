The South Carolina Gamecocks finished the regular season undefeated for the second consecutive year. They are entering March holding on strong to their No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll.
The Pac-12 is entering March with six teams ranked, more than any other conference: No. 2 Stanford, No. 5 USC, No. 7 UCLA, No. 13 Oregon State, No. 18 Colorado and No. 22 Utah.
Stanford earned its improved ranking this week after beating Oregon State and Oregon. Ohio State previously held the No. 2 spot, but the Buckeyes dropped to No. 4 after falling to Iowa on Sunday. The Buckeyes were persistent, but they weren't able to hold off the Hawkeyes while Caitlin Clark went for the Division I all-time scoring record.
The AP poll welcomed Fairfield for the first time in program history. The Stags are on a 24-game winning streak and hold a 26-1 overall record. Fairfield and South Carolina are the only Division I teams with less than two losses.
"It's a huge moment. This place is special," Fairfield coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis told the AP. "One of the major reasons I came here is that it was a program on the brink of being on the national stage. We'll for sure celebrate it. We talk a lot about a team enjoying the moment and being in the moment. This is a big moment."
AP Women's Basketball Top 25
The top 25 teams in the Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|South Carolina
|25-0
|875
|1
|2
|Stanford
|26-4
|822
|4
|3
|Iowa
|26-4
|786
|6
|4
|Ohio State
|25-4
|761
|2
|5
|USC
|23-5
|699
|7
|6
|Texas
|27-4
|687
|3
|7
|UCLA
|24-5
|673
|8
|8
|LSU
|26-4
|638
|9
|9
|UConn
|26-5
|566
|10
|10
|NC State
|25-5
|526
|12
|11
|Virginia Tech
|23-6
|513
|5
|12
|Indiana
|24-4
|499
|14
|13
|Oregon State
|23-6
|472
|11
|14
|Notre Dame
|23-6
|470
|17
|15
|Gonzaga
|29-2
|399
|16
|16
|Kansas State
|24-6
|288
|15
|17
|Baylor
|23-6
|273
|21
|18
|Colorado
|21-8
|259
|13
|19
|Oklahoma
|21-8
|239
|20
|20
|Syracuse
|23-6
|210
|19
|21
|Creighton
|24-4
|199
|23
|22
|Utah
|21-9
|172
|18
|23
|UNLV
|26-2
|113
|24
|24
|Louisville
|23-8
|108
|22
|25
|Fairfield
|26-1
|60
|NR
Others receiving votes: Princeton 24, Michigan State 12, West Virginia 9, Ole Miss 9, Duke 3, Columbia 3, North Carolina 3, Richmond 1, Kansas 1, Toledo 1, Jackson State 1, Iowa State 1