South Carolina remains the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll for the 14th consecutive week despite missing star center Kamilla Cardoso. The Gamecocks once again showed off their depth with a dominant 83-65 win against then-No. 11 UConn on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Ohio State Buckeyes have risen to No. 2, matching the best ranking in program history. They are on an 11-game winning streak and are the outright top team in the Big Ten. The No. 2 spot has been changing on a weekly basis in 2024. Iowa had it last, but the Hawkeyes dropped two spots after collapsing in the fourth quarter in an upset loss to Nebraska this past weekend.

Stanford is No. 3 this week, while the Texas Longhorns continue climbing the rankings and are now at No. 5. NC State fell three spots to No. 6 after losing to Virginia Tech last Thursday.

Oregon State had one of its best weeks, collecting wins over Utah and Colorado, to rise six spots to No. 11. The Beavers have some big tests ahead, as they will host UCLA and USC this week.

No new teams cracked the AP Top 25 poll this week, which has not happened since Week 9 of last season. If anyone slips, the UNLV Rebels seem to be first in line with 41 points.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 South Carolina 23-0 875 1 2 Ohio State 21-3 821 5 3 Stanford 22-3 788 6 4 Iowa 22-3 726 2 5 Texas 22-3 708 7 6 NC State 21-3 703 3 7 Kansas State 21-3 631 8 8 Colorado 20-4 625 4 9 UCLA 19-4 565 9 10 USC 17-4 555 10 11 Oregon State 20-3 514 17 12 Virginia Tech 20-4 509 16 13 LSU 21-4 472 13 14 Indiana 20-3 432 14 15 UConn 20-5 398 11 16 Notre Dame 18-5 340 12 17 Gonzaga 24-2 300 19 18 Louisville 20-5 299 15 19 Syracuse 20-4 223 23 20 Creighton 20-3 200 21 21 Baylor 18-5 172 18 22 Utah 18-7 142 20 23 Oklahoma 17-6 135 24 24 West Virginia 20-3 85 22 25 Princeton 18-3 71 25

Others receiving votes: UNLV 41, Fairfield 29, North Carolina 4, Duke 4, Saint Joseph's 4, Nebraska 1, Mississippi State 1, Tennessee 1, Michigan State 1