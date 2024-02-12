South Carolina remains the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll for the 14th consecutive week despite missing star center Kamilla Cardoso. The Gamecocks once again showed off their depth with a dominant 83-65 win against then-No. 11 UConn on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Ohio State Buckeyes have risen to No. 2, matching the best ranking in program history. They are on an 11-game winning streak and are the outright top team in the Big Ten. The No. 2 spot has been changing on a weekly basis in 2024. Iowa had it last, but the Hawkeyes dropped two spots after collapsing in the fourth quarter in an upset loss to Nebraska this past weekend.
Stanford is No. 3 this week, while the Texas Longhorns continue climbing the rankings and are now at No. 5. NC State fell three spots to No. 6 after losing to Virginia Tech last Thursday.
Oregon State had one of its best weeks, collecting wins over Utah and Colorado, to rise six spots to No. 11. The Beavers have some big tests ahead, as they will host UCLA and USC this week.
No new teams cracked the AP Top 25 poll this week, which has not happened since Week 9 of last season. If anyone slips, the UNLV Rebels seem to be first in line with 41 points.
AP Women's Basketball Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|South Carolina
|23-0
|875
|1
|2
|Ohio State
|21-3
|821
|5
|3
|Stanford
|22-3
|788
|6
|4
|Iowa
|22-3
|726
|2
|5
|Texas
|22-3
|708
|7
|6
|NC State
|21-3
|703
|3
|7
|Kansas State
|21-3
|631
|8
|8
|Colorado
|20-4
|625
|4
|9
|UCLA
|19-4
|565
|9
|10
|USC
|17-4
|555
|10
|11
|Oregon State
|20-3
|514
|17
|12
|Virginia Tech
|20-4
|509
|16
|13
|LSU
|21-4
|472
|13
|14
|Indiana
|20-3
|432
|14
|15
|UConn
|20-5
|398
|11
|16
|Notre Dame
|18-5
|340
|12
|17
|Gonzaga
|24-2
|300
|19
|18
|Louisville
|20-5
|299
|15
|19
|Syracuse
|20-4
|223
|23
|20
|Creighton
|20-3
|200
|21
|21
|Baylor
|18-5
|172
|18
|22
|Utah
|18-7
|142
|20
|23
|Oklahoma
|17-6
|135
|24
|24
|West Virginia
|20-3
|85
|22
|25
|Princeton
|18-3
|71
|25
Others receiving votes: UNLV 41, Fairfield 29, North Carolina 4, Duke 4, Saint Joseph's 4, Nebraska 1, Mississippi State 1, Tennessee 1, Michigan State 1