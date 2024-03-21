We have plenty of great storylines to keep an eye on during the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament, but some -- the potential LSU and Iowa rematch -- are not guaranteed. The only thing we know for sure are the first round matchups, which are already looking promising.

This has been a highly competitive season, and the intensity will only increase on the road to Cleveland because every program has something to prove when it's win or go home. We ranked our top 10 first round games, and now it's time to look at top-three storylines to watch in the first round, along with the dates and times of the games involved.

How will Virginia Tech fare without Elizabeth Kitley?

No. 6 Nebraska vs. No. 11 Texas A&M -- Friday | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Kitley, the three-time ACC Player of the Year, is officially out of the NCAA Women's Tournament with a torn ACL. She suffered the injury during her team's ACC Tournament loss to Virginia on March 3, and the Hokies are going to have to figure out how to make a deep run without her. Before her injury, Kitley was leading the Hokies with 22.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game this season.

The now three-time All-American was, along with Georgia Amoore, a key reason why the Hokies made their first ever run to the Final Four a season ago. Virginia Tech was a strong team most of the season, but the Hokies got blown out by Notre Dame, 82-53, in the ACC Tournament semifinals. The Hokies' first opponent will be Marshall, a team that is entering the tournament on a 10-game winning streak.

Can Creighton redeem itself?

No. 7 Creighton vs. No. 10 UNLV -- Saturday | 7 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS

Creighton had never even made it past the second round of the tourmanent, but the trio of Lauren Jensen, Emma Ronsiek and Morgan Maly guided the Bluejays to the Elite Eight in 2022. However, last year the team failed to get out of the first round with a 81-66 loss to Mississippi State.

The big question now is: Can they make another deep run? Creighton has to take it one step at a time, but the initial test won't be easy because its first opponent is UNLV. This is a Lady Rebels program that head coach Lindy La Rocque is trying to turn into a mid-major powerhouse. UNLV had not gone dancing since 2002, but La Rocque took over in 2021 and now the Lady Rebels are in the tournament for the third consecutive year.

Trev Alberts Bowl

No. 6 Nebraska vs. No. 11 Texas A&M -- Friday | 10:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Trev Alberts, a former star linebacker for the Cornhuskers, was the Nebraska athletic director for three years before leaving the school to take the same job at Texas A&M last week. It was a shocking move for Nebraska fans, as he was well-liked and had signed a contract extension through 2031 last July.

The selection committee seems to have a great sense of humor because they decided Texas A&M and Nebraska will be facing each other in the first round of both the men's and women's basketball tournaments. On a related note, the women's game is No. 8 in our first round matchups rankings.