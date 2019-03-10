AAF Week 5 highlights, results: Apollos pick up impressive win at Iron; Fleet kick walk-off field goal

We're finally here at the halfway point in the AAF season. You can go ahead and say the playoff race really heats up this weekend as teams take on divisional opponents.

The weekend started with an impressive win by Orlando at Birmingham. These were the best teams in the East division (and perhaps the two best teams overall), but the Apollos showed there is a large gap between them and everyone else.

In the later game, the Stallions and Fleet jockeyed for West division breathing room in one of the games of the year in the AAF. Though initially a sleepy game, Salt Lake City and San Diego went back and forth in the final 30 minutes to produce one of the wildest endings of the season.

Scores

Orlando Apollos 31, Birmingham Iron 14 (Final)

San Diego Fleet 27, Salt Lake Stallions 25 (Final)

Stallions battle back, but game-winning field goal lifts Fleet

You won't find a more entertaining finish in an AAF game so far this season. After trailing for most of the second half, the Stallions came roaring back with a late touchdown and two-point conversion to take a 25-24 lead over the Fleet with under one minute remaining. Specifically, quarterback Josh Woodrum battled back from throwing three interceptions to lead not only a touchdown drive, but an impressive go-ahead two-point conversion that required a lot of patience and maneuvering in the pocket.

However, the Fleet weren't done. With time winding down, the offense, led by Mike Bercovici, put Donny Hageman in position to kick a game-winning 44-yard field goal to move the Fleet to 3-2 on the season. Though the Stallions have fought hard in almost every game this season, they're now 1-4. And while that probably doesn't reflect how much better this team is than their record, at some point you have to close out games.

INT hat trick, pick-six from Kam Kelly gives Fleet a cushion

Kam Kelly, have yourself a day, kid! The Fleet defensive back secured his -- count 'em -- third interception of the game against the Stallions during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game, returning it for a touchdown to give the Fleet a 24-11 lead. Stallions quarterback Josh Woodrum, coming back into the game after injury, has had a rough night and Kelly has had his number all night. There have been some outstanding individual performances on both sides of the ball this season, but Kelly's hat trick pick game may be the most singularly dominant one so far.

Scoop and score puts Fleet back on top

After going into halftime with a lead against San Diego, Salt Lake City has practically imploded in the third quarter. The Stallions relinquished their 11-6 lead when the Fleet picked up a fumble deep in Salt Lake territory and returned it for a touchdown. Then, the Stallions lost quarterback Josh Woodrum to an unspecified injury after he was tackled hard.. On the ensuing possession, Salt Lake City lost another fumble, which resulted in another Fleet touchdown to go up 18-11. It's still a one possession game but Salt Lake City has been moving in the wrong direction.

Stallions bulldoze their way to early lead

Though sitting at just 1-3, Salt Lake City has an opportunity to get ahead in the West division race with a win over San Diego. The Stallions are off to a good start thanks to a first-quarter touchdown from running back Joel Bouagnon. A two-point conversion gave the Stallions an 8-3 lead, though the Fleet tacked on another field goal in the second quarter. The Stallions have played four of the AAF's top teams through four weeks, which has a hand in their sub-.500 record. But this is a team that has played better than their record and they're proving to be a difficult opponent for the Fleet, who are without starting quarterback Philip Nelson (fractured clavicle).

Joel Bouagnon bullies his way in for 6️⃣, @aafstallions on the board! #SLvsSD pic.twitter.com/1b4opyKpL4 — The Alliance (@TheAAF) March 10, 2019

Apollos answer and put the Iron away for good

Orlando always seems to have an answer whenever an opponent closes in. With Birmingham staying within arm's length, the Apollos turned to the two players they count on regularly: Garrett Gilbert and Charles Johnson. The pair linked up on a nice touchdown throw to put the Apollos up 29-14 with a successful two-point conversion making it 31-14.

Both players had huge games on Saturday with Gilbert tossing for two scores and Johnson getting his usual high-volume receptions with a touchdown to boot. They've been the pass pitch-and-catch combo in the AAF by far.

Price gives Birmingham first passing TD of the season

Birmingham looks like a completely different offense with Keith Price in the backfield -- which is to say, it looks like a more potent offense. Price has been a mismatch for the Orlando defense by causing all kinds of problems with his legs. However, he hasn't always been looking to run. The former Washington quarterback has extended plays by leaving the pocket and hitting darts downfield with tight end Wes Saxton quickly becoming his favorite target.

Since coming in for Luis Perez, Price completed 11 of his first 15 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown -- the Iron's first passing score of the season.

Iron finally get on the board

The change in quarterback from Luis Perez to Keith Price paid some dividends for Birmingham. Price led the Iron down the field for a much-needed scoring drive, capped off by Trent Richardson's eighth touchdown of the season. That put Birmingham to within nine points, though the Apollos tacked on a field goal right before the buzzer to make it 20-8.

Still, if you remove Perez's bad interception, this is a 12-8 game. Birmingham's defense settled in after giving up an early touchdown, and the switch to Price has opened up the offense. By no means is this game over yet.

Pick-six puts Apollos up big, Iron bench Luis Perez

So much for Luis Perez impressing NFL teams after a quality start. The Iron quarterback threw his third interception on the season on Saturday -- a pick-six to Apollos cornerback Keith Reaser. For the record, that's Reaser's second pick-six on the season and Orlando's third defensive touchdown. Meanwhile, Perez has yet to throw a touchdown.

The Iron benched Perez in favor of former Washington quarterback Keith Price. While there's still plenty of game left, 14-0 isn't exactly the type of deficit from which the Iron are used to clawing their way back.

Pick six! Keith Reaser takes it to the house for the @aafapollos! #ORLvsBHM pic.twitter.com/yxEQhDMeV8 — The Alliance (@TheAAF) March 9, 2019

Orlando's first drive ends in a way-too-easy touchdown

The Apollos had a near-perfect start to their game against Birmingham and the "Iron Curtain" defense. Quarterback Garrett Gilbert went 5 of 6 with his only incompletion being a drop as he led the Apollos 75 yards down the field to take a 6-0 lead. Orlando coach Steve Spurrier knows how to attack defenses and the short passing game carved up Birmingham's zone with Gilbert connecting on a 21-yard touchdown. It's a long game and the Iron have the top defense in the Alliance, but that was a quick and surprising start.

Apollos safety Will Hill back from head injury

Birmingham hasn't been testing defenses vertically much this season, but the good news for Orlando for Saturday's afternoon game is that Hill is active after suffering a head injury in Week 4 against the Stallions. He had been limited during Wednesday's practice, but was back up to full participation on Thursday and Friday. Hill, along with cornerback Keith Reaser, is a key part of one of the better secondaries in the AAF and is second on the team with 16 tackles.