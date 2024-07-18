Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

New BetMGM users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets by using promo code “CBSSPORTS”.

While BetMGM has technically been operating in D.C. for about three years, as of July 17 you can now bet on sports freely in the nation’s capital at the “King of Sportsbooks”.

Whereas previously BetMGM was accessible exclusively within a two-block radius of the sportsbook’s retail location at Nationals Park, the D.C. Council’s budget approval for an expanded number of sportsbooks paved the way for betting sites such as BetMGM to enter the market.

BetMGM promo code for D.C. sports bettors: CBSSPORTS

If you are new to BetMGM and live in D.C., you can take advantage of one of the best welcome offers in the sports betting industry.

Use promo code “CBSSPORTS” and you can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

Here is a step-by-step guide to unlocking this BetMGM promotion:

Download the BetMGM mobile app or go to BetMGM’s desktop site by clicking “claim bonus” on one of our banners. Register for a new BetMGM account by creating a username and password. Provide the requested information, such as your email address, last four digits of your SSN and address. Allow BetMGM to access your geolocation to ensure you are in a legal betting location. Enter promo code “CBSSPORTS” Read and agree to BetMGM’s terms and conditions. Deposit at least $10 into your account. A first deposit of less value may void your ability to claim the bonus. Place your first bet on the sports market of your choice. If your bet wins, you can claim the profit. If it loses, you will receive bonus bets equal to the loss, up to $1,500.

What D.C. is getting with BetMGM

BetMGM is one of the highest-rated sportsbooks in the U.S. betting market, and for good reason. Whether you are betting from their revamped mobile app or their easy-to-use desktop site, you will surely have a pleasant betting experience when using BetMGM.

From its elite user experience to its fantastic selection of odds and betting markets, BetMGM should immediately become one of your go-to betting options. The sportsbook is great for live betting and a plethora of banking options to connect to your BetMGM account.

That’s not to mention their incredible rewards program, MGM Rewards. Placing bets at BetMGM will earn you rewards points which can be redeemed at many MGM properties.

All this is in addition to its welcome offer of up to $1,500 in bonus bets. It is hard to go wrong with BetMGM.

With the addition of the D.C. market, BetMGM now operates in 29 markets, with mobile and retail offerings.

Betting on sports with BetMGM in Washington, D.C.

The “King of Sportsbooks” was already operating in nearby states such as Virginia and Maryland, but now bettors can wager on sports at around D.C. itself.

Although it is geographically small, Washington D.C. is home to professional sports teams in just about every major sport:

Washington Commanders – NFL Washington Nationals – MLB Washington Capitals – NHL Washington Wizards – NBA D.C. United – MLS Washington Mystics – WNBA Washington Spirit – NWSL

The Commanders technically play in Maryland, but now fans of the team living in D.C. can bet on the Commanders at BetMGM within the district.

Additionally, the area is home to several Division I college programs, including Georgetown, although it should be noted that betting on D.C. collegiate teams and on collegiate sporting events hosted within D.C. is prohibited.

Of course, you can also bet on thousands of events taking place across the globe at BetMGM. From the NFL and NBA to golf, tennis and MMA, BetMGM has options for any sporting event you could possibly want to wager on.

If you are located in the nation’s capital, news of BetMGM’s widespread arrival in your area is surely welcome news. By signing up with our promo code, you can get started at one of the top sportsbooks with the opportunity to accrue bonus bets.