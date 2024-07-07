The top online sports betting sites are live in Virginia. Let’s take an in-depth look at the best sportsbooks available in the state, along with all you need to know about sports betting in Virginia.

Top sportsbooks in VA

1 1st Read Review Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins Claim bonus

2 2nd Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus 3 3rd Read Review Bet $5 And Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly! Claim bonus 4 4th Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus 5 5th Read Review $200 Bet Match For 5 Straight Days Claim bonus Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VT, VA, or WV only. Not available in OH. Void where prohibited. 6 6th Read Review Up To $500 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Loses Claim bonus Must be 21+. Offer available in IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, PA, or VA. Void where prohibited. 7 7th Read Review Bet $5 & Get $150 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited.

FanDuel Sportsbook Virginia DraftKings Sportsbook Virginia Caesars Sportsbook Virginia BetRivers Sportsbook Virginia BetMGM Sportsbook Virginia Bet365 Sportsbook Virginia

Virginia legalized sports betting in January of 2021 and currently finds itself inside the top 10 states of all-time sports betting handle generated. There are 14 sportsbooks that operate within the borders of Virginia, giving bettors plenty of options to take advantage of.

Virginia sports betting: Key details

Online sportsbooks available 14 Legal sports betting age 21+ Sports betting regulator Virginia Lottery Board Types of sports betting available Online, retail (soon), college wagering (with restrictions), esports betting

Reviewing the best sportsbooks in Virginia

While there are plenty of options for sports bettors in Virginia, these seven sportsbooks stand out above the rest of the competition.

FanDuel Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins

Other types of promotions: Sport-specific promotions, daily boosts, profit boost tokens Strengths of FanDuel: Tremendous mobile app

Wide variety of markets

No sportsbook owns a bigger share of the national market than FanDuel Sportsbook, and for good reason. The app is clean and easy to use, there are odds and markets posted for each game, and there are daily promotions for existing users.

Depositing and withdrawing your money is also a painless process. It was hard to find any flaws in FanDuel Sportsbook.



No sportsbook owns a bigger share of the national market than FanDuel Sportsbook, and for good reason. The app is clean and easy to use, there are odds and markets posted for each game, and there are daily promotions for existing users.

Depositing and withdrawing your money is also a painless process. It was hard to find any flaws in FanDuel Sportsbook.

BetMGM Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if you lose your first bet Other types of promotions: Boosted odds, profit boost tokens, parlay boosts Strengths of BetMGM: Good desktop website

Fast payouts App ratings: 4.8 (Apple), 4.5 (Google) Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Promo Code CBSSPORTS Copied! Claim bonus

BetMGM refers to itself as the "King of Sportsbooks" and it's hard to dispute that fact in Virginia, where they were one of the first sportsbooks available. Their national name recognition adds to their reputation as well. Our favorite part about BetMGM was the UX/UI on the desktop site.

BetMGM refers to itself as the “King of Sportsbooks” and it’s hard to dispute that fact in Virginia, where they were one of the first sportsbooks available. Their national name recognition adds to their reputation as well. Our favorite part about BetMGM was the UX/UI on the desktop site.

DraftKings Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly Other types of promotions: Dynasty rewards, betting pools, bet insurance, profit boosts, parlay insurance Strengths of DraftKings: Great mobile app

Easy banking

Fair lines App ratings: 4.8 (Apple), 4.7 (Google) Bet $5 And Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly! No code required Claim bonus

DraftKings is also viewed as an elite sportsbook and is usually right behind FanDuel in market share. There are thousands of ways to bet across a multitude of markets and props for even the most niche events. It's also quick and easy to get your money after winning a few bets.

DraftKings is also viewed as an elite sportsbook and is usually right behind FanDuel in market share. There are thousands of ways to bet across a multitude of markets and props for even the most niche events. It’s also quick and easy to get your money after winning a few bets.

Caesars Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Get up to $1,000 as a bonus bet if your first wager loses Other types of promotions: Caesars Rewards, boosted odds, profit boost tokens, parlay boosts Strengths of Caesars: Lucrative rewards program

Simple and clean mobile app App ratings: 4.7 (Apple), 4.3 (Google) Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Promo Code CBS1000 Copied! Claim bonus

Buoyed by the reputation of their brick-and-mortar locations, Caesars Sportsbook in Virginia has lived up to the hype. They have odds posted for all major games and their rewards programs allow bettors to turn their bets into bonus credits and discounts on meals and hotel reservations at Caesars properties across the country.

Buoyed by the reputation of their brick-and-mortar locations, Caesars Sportsbook in Virginia has lived up to the hype. They have odds posted for all major games and their rewards programs allow bettors to turn their bets into bonus credits and discounts on meals and hotel reservations at Caesars properties across the country.

Fanatics Sportsbook Welcome Bonus: Get a $200 bet match for 5 straight days Other types of promotions: FanCash Rewards, daily power hour, profit boosts Strengths of Fanatics: FanCash rewards program

Mobile app

Array of promos App ratings: 4.7 (Apple), 4.6 (Google) $200 Bet Match For 5 Straight Days No code required Claim bonus

Fanatics is the most recent sportsbook to go live in the state of Virginia, joining the picture in November of 2023. Use your FanCash earnings from betting with the sportsbook to buy yourself an Alexander Ovechkin or C.J. Abrams jersey at Fanatics.com.

Fanatics is the most recent sportsbook to go live in the state of Virginia, joining the picture in November of 2023. Use your FanCash earnings from betting with the sportsbook to buy yourself an Alexander Ovechkin or C.J. Abrams jersey at Fanatics.com.

BetRivers Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Get up to a $500 second chance bonus bet Other types of promotions: iRush Rewards, bet and get tokens, parlay insurance Strengths of BetRivers: Outstanding rewards program

Competitive odds App ratings: 4.4 (Apple), 3.8 (Google) Up To $500 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Loses Promo Code SPORTS Copied! Claim bonus

BetRivers was one of the very first sportsbooks to arrive on the scene in Virginia, in January of 2021. While it might not include some of the bells and whistles you'd find on the elite sportsbooks in the industry, BetRivers has all of the markets and competitive odds an old-fashioned bettor would need. The rewards program is also among the best in the industry.

BetRivers was one of the very first sportsbooks to arrive on the scene in Virginia, in January of 2021. While it might not include some of the bells and whistles you’d find on the elite sportsbooks in the industry, BetRivers has all of the markets and competitive odds an old-fashioned bettor would need. The rewards program is also among the best in the industry.

bet365 Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Get a $1,000 first bet safety net OR bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets Other types of promotions: Bet and get, parlay insurance, bet insurance Strengths of bet365: Odds and markets from across the world

unique promo offerings App ratings: 4.8 (Apple), 4.6 (Google) Bet $5 & Get $150 In Bonus Bets Promo Code CBSBET365 Copied! Claim bonus

bet365 is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the world after originally getting their start in Europe. Virginia is one of their first stops in the United States as they look to extend their blueprint. Virginia bettors can take advantage of great offerings on international leagues and promotions with bet365.

bet365 is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the world after originally getting their start in Europe. Virginia is one of their first stops in the United States as they look to extend their blueprint. Virginia bettors can take advantage of great offerings on international leagues and promotions with bet365.

Best sportsbook welcome offers in Virginia

Sportsbook Welcome offer FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet does not win Caesars Up to $1,000 as a bonus bet if your first bet loses Fanatics Get a $200 bet match for 5 straight days BetRivers Second chance bet up to $500 in bonus bets Bet365 Get a $1,000 first bet safety net OR bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets

How to get started with a Virginia sportsbook

By now, you’ve gathered enough information about each sportsbook to make an informed decision. Although signing up for a sportsbook might seem overwhelming, it’s actually a straightforward and quick process. Here’s how to do it:

Click on one of the external links on this page to go to the sign-up page of your chosen sportsbook. Enter the promo code if prompted. Provide, verify and confirm any required personal information to validate your identity. Create your account with a valid email address and a secure password. Download the sportsbook app from your preferred app store to place and track bets from anywhere. Fund your account using any available deposit methods, such as online banking or PayPal. Browse through the available markets and place your first bet, keeping in mind any minimum or maximum bet limits for promotions. Claim your welcome bonus if applicable, and continue betting.

Be mindful of any terms and conditions for accepted promotions. Bonus bets typically expire within a week and usually have a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal.

Virginia sports teams

Virginia is the most populous state in the country that doesn’t have a team in any of the four major professional leagues. Virginia residents still love their sports, with their passion often directed toward the teams in Washington D.C. and/or Baltimore, Maryland. They also have popular Division I college teams like the Virginia Cavaliers and Virginia Tech Hokies

USATSI

Does Virginia allow betting on college sports?

Virginia does allow betting on college sports, however, there are two key restrictions in place.

No local colleges can be wagered on or against.

No college player prop betting at all.

Virginia residents cannot bet on the games of local schools such as Virginia, Virginia Tech, James Madison, Liberty, Old Dominion, VCU, George Mason and Richmond, among others.

Bettors in Virginia also can’t wager on college player props, no matter what schools are involved.

Recommended list of Virginia sportsbooks

Here’s a list of sportsbooks accepting bets in Virginia.

Sportsbook Online betting Retail betting DraftKings ✔ FanDuel ✔ BetMGM ✔ Caesars ✔ ✔ Fanatics ✔ BetRivers ✔ ✔ Bet365 ✔ Betway ✔ ESPN BET ✔ Superbook ✔ Hard Rock ✔ ✔ Betfred ✔ Bally Bet ✔ Betr ✔

Available sports and betting markets in Virginia

When you combine all of the available sportsbooks, residents of Virginia can bet on just about any sport or market they can imagine. With powerhouse sportsbooks like FanDuel and DraftKings in the picture, all the bases are covered. Let’s take a look at some of the more popular sports to bet on.

Football

Whether it’s college football on Saturdays or the NFL on Sundays, fall isn’t complete without betting on some football. The spread is one of the most popular football bets to make, but you can also bet moneylines, futures or props, or parlay them all together.

Basketball

Both the NBA and college basketball make for great betting. Whether you like a team to pull the upset on the moneyline or the star player to score 30+ points, there’s no shortage of ways to get involved when betting on basketball.

USATSI

Baseball

The summer is considered to be a slow time of the year for sports fans, but baseball is there every night to provide some much-needed comfort and action. Whether it’s picking the winning team, a player to hit a home run or a long-shot parlay, baseball betting is there for you in the summer months.

Hockey

Hockey betting is only growing as the league continues to gain more fans. The sport is exciting, making betting on the sport an enticing proposition. Whether it’s betting the over on total goals or betting the first goal scorer, hockey betting can be quite the experience.

USATSI

Soccer

Soccer is the world’s game, and therefore sportsbooks offer betting lines from all across the globe. Whether it’s the English Premier League, the MLS, the Champions League, the UEFA Euro Championship or the FIFA World Cup, your soccer betting needs will be met.

Golf

Weekly tournaments are a sign of the summer months. There’s nothing better than placing a longshot bet early in the week and watching it come down to the wire late on Sunday.

Tennis

There are four yearly major tournaments and plenty of action in between on both the men’s and women’s sides when it comes to betting on tennis.

Pros and cons of Virginia sports betting

The state of Virginia provides a lot to its sports bettors. However, it wouldn’t be accurate to say there isn’t room for improvement.

Pros Cons 14+ online sportsbooks Restrictions on college wagering Retail sports betting is expanding No online casinos All big names are active in the state Retail licenses are slow to be approved Allows college and esports wagering

How does Virginia compare to other states?

Virginia first began to accept sports bets in January of 2021. Since that time, they have accepted the ninth most money of any state in terms of betting handle. While they’ve had a bit of a head-start on some states, it’s still a very large state that carries weight in the sports betting world. Almost $15.6 billion has been bet in Virginia since sports bets were first accepted.

In 2023, Virginia took in almost $5.6 billion in sports bets. This ranked 8th in the nation behind New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Arizona. This number is up 14% from 2022. January of 2024 was the best month on record in Virginia’s sports betting history, with over $650 million being wagered in the state that month alone.

There’s no reason to expect anything to slow down for Virginia and sports betting. There will be ebbs and flows throughout the sports calendar, but sports betting has been a success in Virginia to this point.

Virginia sports betting news and updates

Virginia welcomed Fanatics Sportsbook and ESPN BET in the final quarter of 2023 as both sportsbooks rebranded and launched in the state. The two sportsbooks were formerly known as PointsBet and Barstool Sportsbook, respectively. Both have performed better than their prior iterations.

The state is currently focused on expanding its retail sports betting locations. Hard Rock Bristol is the only location currently accepting sports bets. Casinos are being built in Norfolk, Danville and Portsmouth, which are all eventually expected to accept sports bets. A casino in Richmond failed on the voting ballot and will not return to the ballot until 2025.

Virginia sports betting handle and revenue

Here are the sports betting figures in Virginia for the last six months reported.

Month Handle Revenue April 2024 $563.5 million $60.6 million March 2024 $635.6 million $47.7 million February 2024 $545.1 million $50 million January 2024 $652.9 million $74.3 million December 2023 $633.2 million $63.6 million November 2023 $638.8 million $43 million

Responsible gambling in Virginia

Betting on sports is supposed to be a way to increase the interest surrounding a game you’re watching. For most people, it’s a way to add some entertainment to their night. However, for some people, gambling can be a destructive addiction.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem in Virginia, call or text the Virginia Problem Gambling Hotline at 888-532-3500 or check out other resources here.

Why use an online sportsbook in Virginia?

If you enter with the proper mindset and structure, sports betting is a way to enhance your experience while watching and following sports. As long as you maintain a proper bankroll and don’t have bad tendencies such as chasing losses, betting on sports can be a way to enjoy sports even more.

While Virginia might not have any sports teams of their own, the state is littered with diehard and passionate fans of surrounding teams. There are also plenty of local colleges around. There is nothing to question when it comes to the sports fandom of Virginia residents.

Taking advantage of all of the promotions and offers available on this page is a good way to build an opening bankroll. Make sure to continuously check back for the latest offers and reviews of the Virginia sportsbooks.

FAQ