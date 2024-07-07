Best Louisiana Sports Betting Sites
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Louisiana online sports betting has steadily gained steam since its legalization a few years ago, and we are here to rank the best Louisiana sportsbooks to use in 2024.
Top sportsbooks in AZ
Online sports betting officially became legal in 55 of the 64 Louisiana parishes (counties) in January 2022. Fast forward to today, and the Bayou State is home to just about every big sportsbook brand available.
The state of Louisiana has a strong cultural presence, which includes its beloved professional and college sports teams.
Read on to discover everything there is to know about Louisiana sports betting in 2024.
Louisiana sports betting: Key details
|Online sportsbooks available
|8
|Legal sports betting age
|21+
|Sports betting regulator
|Louisiana Gaming Control Board
|Types of sports betting available
|Retail, online, college sports betting (with limitations)
Reviewing the best sportsbooks in Louisiana
Below, you will find everything you need to know about the best sportsbooks in Louisiana, including the best welcome bonuses, key features, user experiences and more.
Caesars Sportsbook
Welcome bonus: Up to $1,000 as a bonus bet if your first bet loses
Other types of promotions: Daily odds boosts, bet insurance, Caesars Rewards
Strengths of Caesars:
- “Quick Picks” parlay builder
- Caesars Rewards
App ratings: 4.7 (Apple), 4.3 (Google)
Something that sticks out regarding Caesars Sportsbook is the vast amount of odds boosts that are offered each day. There were a total of 43 boosted odds opportunities available at the time of writing this page. Just click on the “Boosts” icon.
Meanwhile, the “Quick Picks” function is a pre-crafted parlay building tool that we think is the best of its kind. We really enjoy the uniqueness of these pre-built parlays, with names for each parlay, like a four-legged parlay called “Pelican Takeover” that features player and game props involving the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans.
Caesars Sportsbook agreed to partner with Harrah’s New Orleans to join the Louisiana sports betting scene back in January 2022. Shortly after, they became the official betting partner of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.
FanDuel Sportsbook
Welcome bonus: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins
Other types of promotions: Parlay boosts, profit boosts, sport-specific promos depending on the season
Strengths of FanDuel:
- Premier mobile app
- Best overall user experience
App ratings: 4.9 (Apple), 4.6 (Google)
FanDuel is the most-used online sportsbook in the United States, and for good reason. The site has everything you could want as a sports bettor: promotional offers, an elite mobile app, vast betting markets and more.
You will find all of the essential key betting features at FanDuel as well, like in-game betting, live streaming and early cashout.
Louisiana gained the services of FanDuel Sportsbook in January 2022 by way of a multi-state partnership with Boyd Gaming, who owns five retail casinos throughout the state, including FanDuel’s official LA casino partner, Amelia Belle Casino.
BetMGM Sportsbook
Welcome bonus: Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses
Other types of promotions: Bonus bet tokens, odds boost tokens, MGM Rewards
Strengths of BetMGM:
- Constant odds boost tokens
- Aesthetically pleasing interface
App ratings: 4.8 (Apple), 4.5 (Google)
One aspect that immediately stands out regarding BetMGM is their consistent bonus bet and odds boost tokens. For example, the site offered a 50% NBA odds boost token, a 33% all-sport odds boost token, and a 25% golf odds boost token at the time of writing.
In addition to that, BetMGM has arguably the cleanest interface in the business, on both desktop and mobile.
BetMGM Sportsbook also planted its roots in Louisiana in January 2022. Their license came via an agreement with Boyd Gaming and Sam’s Town Shreveport Hotel & Casino.
DraftKings Sportsbook
Welcome bonus: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly
Other types of promotions: No sweat same game parlays, betting pools, Dynasty Rewards
Strengths of DraftKings:
- Tons of betting options
- Elite user experience
App ratings: 4.8 (Apple), 4.6 (Google)
Also going live in Louisiana back in January 2022, DraftKings Sportsbook originally entered the Pelican State through a partnership with Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles.
DraftKings is a true contender for the best Louisiana sportsbook, offering all of the same key features as its biggest rival, FanDuel. DraftKings provides more betting markets than any other site, with niche markets like surfing being available.
The layout of DraftKings might feel a bit overwhelming to some at first, but once acquainted, it’s a thoroughly enjoyable overall betting experience.
bet365 Sportsbook
Welcome bonus: First bet safety net up to $1,000 OR Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets
Other types of promotions: Bet boosts, early payouts, Daily Lineups
Strengths of bet365:
- Tons of promotions
- Great live streaming
App ratings: 4.8 (Apple), 4.6 (Google)
bet365 Sportsbook stands above most of its competitors when it comes to ongoing promotional offers, as the site provides tons of bet boosts, early payouts and parlay boosts. They also have their Daily Lineups game that gives you the chance to win cash and/or bonus bets.
Admittedly, the user interface can seem a bit confusing at first, but once you get better acquainted, it’s more than serviceable.
It wasn’t until November 2023 that bet365 Sportsbook jumped in on the Louisiana sports betting scene. Amelia Belle Casino is the licensee partner of bet365 in the Bayou State.
BetRivers Sportsbook
Welcome bonus: Second chance bet up to $250
Other types of promotions: Bet & get, squares, parlay insurance, profit boosts, iRush Rewards
Strengths of BetRivers:
- Statistics page for individual games
- iRush Rewards
App ratings: 4.4 (Apple), 3.8 (Google)
Bettors in Louisiana should enjoy the long lineup of promotions available at BetRivers. Their list includes profit boosts, parlay insurance and bet and gets, along with their patented iRush Rewards program.
The user interface and design of BetRivers feel a bit outdated compared to some other leading brands, but it still gets the job done.
BetRivers Sportsbook partnered with Coushatta Casino Resort to launch in Louisiana back in January 2022. Notably, BetRivers is the official betting partner of the state’s NBA franchise, the Pelicans.
Best sportsbook welcome offers in Louisiana
|SPORTSBOOK
|WELCOME OFFER
|FanDuel
|Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins
|DraftKings
|Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly
|BetMGM
|Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if your first bet loses
|bet365
|First bet safety net up to $1,000 OR Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets
|BetRivers
|Second chance bet up to $250
How to get started with a Louisiana sportsbook
First and foremost, getting started with a Louisiana sportsbook begins with choosing the right site. Consider key factors like welcome bonuses, other promotions and mobile apps when doing so.
In practice, our team recommends signing up for more than one Louisiana sportsbook. You are allowed to register for as many sportsbooks as you’d like, and in doing so you will be able to take advantage of multiple welcome offers.
Luckily, the sign-up process is essentially the same no matter which sportsbook(s) you are signing up for. Adhere to these simple, general steps to register:
- Click “Join Now”, “Sign Up”, etc
- Enter personal info: Name, birthdate, address, mobile number, last four digits of your SSN
- Enter the Louisiana promo code if applicable
- Provide your email, create a password
- Agree to terms and conditions
- Make a minimum deposit
After agreeing to the site’s terms and conditions, you will likely be asked to share your location so the sportsbook knows you’re in one of their legal states.
Each Louisiana sportsbook makes sure to verify your identity, which is usually done by requesting that you verify your email address as well as your mobile phone number. Sometimes, you will be asked to upload a form of government-issued ID, like a driver’s license photo.
Funding your newly-created account is the final step of the registration process. You will need to deposit a minimum of either $5 or $10 (depending on the sportsbook), and the best Louisiana sports betting sites provide an array of banking options to suit your needs.
Be sure to consider the site’s welcome bonus when making your initial real money deposit.
Louisiana sports teams
While Louisiana is home to two professional sports franchises, its college sports scene is tremendously strong, and betting on collegiate athletics is permitted in the state.
Louisiana futures odds
The state of Louisiana earned its first professional championship when the New Orleans Saints won Super Bowl XLIV back in the 2009 NFL season. Below, you can view the futures odds for both pro sports franchises in Louisiana:
All of the odds in the table below are provided by Caesars Sportsbook at the time of publication.
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|CHAMPIONSHIP FUTURES ODDS
|New Orleans Pelicans
|NBA
|+6000
|New Orleans Saints
|NFL
|+8000
New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans are coming off three straight seasons of clinching at least a play-in postseason position, but the team seems to have as many questions as answers heading into 2024-25. Will the Pelicans look to trade either Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram? Time will tell.
New Orleans Saints
The Saints have yet to reach the postseason since Drew Brees hung up his cleats, but they did manage to win nine games last season. Derek Carr will be under center again in 2024 in a winnable NFC South division.
Does Louisiana allow betting on college sports?
Yes, you can wager on both in-state and out-of-state college sports in Louisiana. However, placing prop bets on college sports will become illegal on Aug. 1, 2024, at 8 a.m. local time.
There is a lot of betting potential on college sports with the LSU Tigers having such a powerhouse football program. The Tigers have won four college football championships (1958, 2003, 2007, 2019) and 16 conference championships dating back to 1893.
Football isn’t the only prominent program that LSU boasts. The university boasts 52 National Team Championships, including seven in baseball, five in men’s golf, as well as one each in men’s basketball, women’s basketball and gymnastics.
Recommended list of Louisiana sportsbooks
Below is a table of all the recommended Louisiana sportsbooks and where they offer their services:
|SPORTSBOOK
|ONLINE BETTING
|RETAIL BETTING
|FanDuel
|✔
|✔
|DraftKings
|✔
|✔
|BetMGM
|✔
|✔
|Caesars
|✔
|✔
|bet365
|✔
|✔
|BetRivers
|✔
|✔
Available sports and betting markets in Louisiana
There are over two dozen different sports and betting markets available in Louisiana. A sportsbook like DraftKings provides every market you can think of, from football and baseball to surfing and volleyball.
Football
In Louisiana, you can bet on the LSU Tigers on Saturday and the Saints on Sunday, as well as every other school/team across the country. You will find your standard moneyline, spreads and totals, along with all kinds of prop bets (NFL) for football betting.
Basketball
Basketball betting is also prevalent in the Bayou State, and props are very popular. Player props, team props, and game props are extremely common in betting on the NBA. You can place wagers like Zion Williamson to record 8+ rebounds, Pelicans to reach 10 points first and dozens of others.
Baseball
Louisiana might not have a professional baseball team, but the LSU Tigers baseball program is top-notch, and college baseball can be bet on. Betting on the MLB comes with a ton of betting options, highlighted by the first five innings market.
Hockey
Hockey betting heats up across the country once the postseason commences each April. Some creative ways to wager on NHL games include anytime goalscorer and to record a point. We also really enjoy the goalie prop bets, like over/under lines of their total saves.
Soccer
Soccer is still the world’s most popular sport, and it’s gaining a lot of steam in the United States in recent years. Of course, betting on the World Cup every four years is a spectacle, but betting on other markets such as the Premier League and the Champions League can be just as interesting.
Golf
An individual sport like golf comes with its own bet types. Our favorite golf betting markets include top X finish and round leaders. A unique golf bet that you will come across is nearest to the pin, which lets you wager on which of two or three golfers will land closest to the pin on a specific par 3 hole.
Tennis
Tennis is another individually-played sport that comes with some unique types of betting opportunities. Said betting types include the set betting and point-by-point markets. You can often stream tennis matches at the best Louisiana sportsbooks.
MMA
Mixed martial arts, specifically the UFC, is a very popular sport to bet on. Watching knockouts comes with excitement, and winning a bet while watching a highlight inside the octagon takes it to a whole new level.
Pros and cons of Louisiana sports betting
|PROS
|CONS
|Most of the best sportsbooks available
|Fanatics Sportsbook unavailable
|Dozens of betting markets
|College prop bets soon-to-be prohibited
|College sports betting permitted
|In-person sports betting available
|esports betting legal
How does Louisiana compare to other states?
Louisiana is definitely not the most robust sports betting market industry in America, the numbers simply don’t back that up. They are essentially middle of the pack in terms of yearly revenue, as of 2023.
Still, the state’s industry keeps growing in regards to both handle and revenue. Additionally, the best Louisiana sports betting sites are all of the biggest and most reputable brands.
Louisiana can compete with states like North Carolina and Tennessee, but their small market will likely prevent them from joining the likes of New York, Pennsylvania and even Ohio.
Louisiana sports betting news updates
The biggest recent update concerning Louisiana sports betting is the fact that placing prop bets on college sports will officially be outlawed beginning on Aug. 1, 2024, at 8 a.m. local time.
Aside from that, it’s worth noting that the most recent betting site to join the scene in Louisiana is ESPN BET, which launched in November 2023.
Louisiana sports betting handle and revenue chart
|Month
|Handle
|Revenue
|April 2024
|$283.1 million
|$40.3 million
|March 2024
|$350 million
|$37.7 million
|February 2024
|$274.8 million
|$31.1 million
|January 2024
|$346.3 million
|$52.7 million
|December 2023
|$377 million
|$56.5 million
|November 2023
|$356.5 million
|$29.3 million
Responsible gambling in Louisiana
Louisiana has taken the responsibility of establishing two great state-specific responsible gambling resources.
The first is the Louisiana Problem Gambling Helpline, which you can call at 1-877-770-STOP. The second is the Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling, which you can contact at 318-227-0883 as well as their website at www.helpforgambling.org.
Please gamble responsibly. Set limits for yourself, and never chase your losses.
Why use an online sportsbook in Louisiana?
Using an online sportsbook in Louisiana can make watching New Orleans Pelicans, Saints and LSU Tigers games mean even more than they already do.
The Louisiana sports betting sites detailed throughout this page are all among the market’s most reputable brands.
Be sure to come back to this page, where we will be updating our rankings of the best Louisiana sports betting sites and providing news and updates involving the industry.
FAQ
Yes, both online and in-person sports betting are legal in the state of Louisiana. This comes after the passing of Senate Bill 247 back in 2021.
The minimum age to bet on sports in Louisiana is 21, which is standard across the United States. Notably, sports betting is permitted in 55 of the 64 Louisiana parishes.
There are currently eight sports betting apps legally operating in the Bayou State, including FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars, bet365, BetRivers and ESPN BET.
Yes, you can. Louisiana permits betting on both in-state schools as well as colleges throughout the United States. However, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board is set to ban prop betting on college sports, starting in August 2024.
Fortunately, there aren’t many restrictions surrounding Louisiana sports betting aside from the upcoming disallowment of college prop betting. Again, nine of the 64 parishes in Louisiana still prohibit all forms of sports betting.
The Louisiana Gaming Control Board is the agency in charge of regulating sports betting in Louisiana, along with all other online gambling services.