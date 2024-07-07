Louisiana online sports betting has steadily gained steam since its legalization a few years ago, and we are here to rank the best Louisiana sportsbooks to use in 2024.

Online sports betting officially became legal in 55 of the 64 Louisiana parishes (counties) in January 2022. Fast forward to today, and the Bayou State is home to just about every big sportsbook brand available.

The state of Louisiana has a strong cultural presence, which includes its beloved professional and college sports teams.

Read on to discover everything there is to know about Louisiana sports betting in 2024.

Louisiana sports betting: Key details

Online sportsbooks available 8 Legal sports betting age 21+ Sports betting regulator Louisiana Gaming Control Board Types of sports betting available Retail, online, college sports betting (with limitations)

Reviewing the best sportsbooks in Louisiana

Below, you will find everything you need to know about the best sportsbooks in Louisiana, including the best welcome bonuses, key features, user experiences and more.

Caesars Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Up to $1,000 as a bonus bet if your first bet loses Other types of promotions: Daily odds boosts, bet insurance, Caesars Rewards Strengths of Caesars: “Quick Picks” parlay builder

Something that sticks out regarding Caesars Sportsbook is the vast amount of odds boosts that are offered each day. There were a total of 43 boosted odds opportunities available at the time of writing this page. Just click on the “Boosts” icon.

Meanwhile, the “Quick Picks” function is a pre-crafted parlay building tool that we think is the best of its kind. We really enjoy the uniqueness of these pre-built parlays, with names for each parlay, like a four-legged parlay called “Pelican Takeover” that features player and game props involving the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans.

Caesars Sportsbook agreed to partner with Harrah’s New Orleans to join the Louisiana sports betting scene back in January 2022. Shortly after, they became the official betting partner of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.

FanDuel Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins

Other types of promotions: Parlay boosts, profit boosts, sport-specific promos depending on the season Strengths of FanDuel: Premier mobile app

FanDuel is the most-used online sportsbook in the United States, and for good reason. The site has everything you could want as a sports bettor: promotional offers, an elite mobile app, vast betting markets and more.

You will find all of the essential key betting features at FanDuel as well, like in-game betting, live streaming and early cashout.

Louisiana gained the services of FanDuel Sportsbook in January 2022 by way of a multi-state partnership with Boyd Gaming, who owns five retail casinos throughout the state, including FanDuel’s official LA casino partner, Amelia Belle Casino.

BetMGM Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses Other types of promotions: Bonus bet tokens, odds boost tokens, MGM Rewards Strengths of BetMGM: Constant odds boost tokens

One aspect that immediately stands out regarding BetMGM is their consistent bonus bet and odds boost tokens. For example, the site offered a 50% NBA odds boost token, a 33% all-sport odds boost token, and a 25% golf odds boost token at the time of writing.

In addition to that, BetMGM has arguably the cleanest interface in the business, on both desktop and mobile.

BetMGM Sportsbook also planted its roots in Louisiana in January 2022. Their license came via an agreement with Boyd Gaming and Sam’s Town Shreveport Hotel & Casino.

DraftKings Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly Other types of promotions: No sweat same game parlays, betting pools, Dynasty Rewards Strengths of DraftKings: Tons of betting options

Also going live in Louisiana back in January 2022, DraftKings Sportsbook originally entered the Pelican State through a partnership with Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles.

DraftKings is a true contender for the best Louisiana sportsbook, offering all of the same key features as its biggest rival, FanDuel. DraftKings provides more betting markets than any other site, with niche markets like surfing being available.

The layout of DraftKings might feel a bit overwhelming to some at first, but once acquainted, it’s a thoroughly enjoyable overall betting experience.

bet365 Sportsbook Welcome bonus: First bet safety net up to $1,000 OR Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets Other types of promotions: Bet boosts, early payouts, Daily Lineups Strengths of bet365: Tons of promotions

bet365 Sportsbook stands above most of its competitors when it comes to ongoing promotional offers, as the site provides tons of bet boosts, early payouts and parlay boosts. They also have their Daily Lineups game that gives you the chance to win cash and/or bonus bets.

Admittedly, the user interface can seem a bit confusing at first, but once you get better acquainted, it’s more than serviceable.

It wasn’t until November 2023 that bet365 Sportsbook jumped in on the Louisiana sports betting scene. Amelia Belle Casino is the licensee partner of bet365 in the Bayou State.

BetRivers Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Second chance bet up to $250 Other types of promotions: Bet & get, squares, parlay insurance, profit boosts, iRush Rewards Strengths of BetRivers: Statistics page for individual games

Bettors in Louisiana should enjoy the long lineup of promotions available at BetRivers. Their list includes profit boosts, parlay insurance and bet and gets, along with their patented iRush Rewards program.

The user interface and design of BetRivers feel a bit outdated compared to some other leading brands, but it still gets the job done.

BetRivers Sportsbook partnered with Coushatta Casino Resort to launch in Louisiana back in January 2022. Notably, BetRivers is the official betting partner of the state’s NBA franchise, the Pelicans.

Best sportsbook welcome offers in Louisiana

SPORTSBOOK WELCOME OFFER FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses Caesars Up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if your first bet loses bet365 First bet safety net up to $1,000 OR Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets BetRivers Second chance bet up to $250

How to get started with a Louisiana sportsbook

First and foremost, getting started with a Louisiana sportsbook begins with choosing the right site. Consider key factors like welcome bonuses, other promotions and mobile apps when doing so.

In practice, our team recommends signing up for more than one Louisiana sportsbook. You are allowed to register for as many sportsbooks as you’d like, and in doing so you will be able to take advantage of multiple welcome offers.

Luckily, the sign-up process is essentially the same no matter which sportsbook(s) you are signing up for. Adhere to these simple, general steps to register:

Click “Join Now”, “Sign Up”, etc Enter personal info: Name, birthdate, address, mobile number, last four digits of your SSN Enter the Louisiana promo code if applicable Provide your email, create a password Agree to terms and conditions Make a minimum deposit

After agreeing to the site’s terms and conditions, you will likely be asked to share your location so the sportsbook knows you’re in one of their legal states.

Each Louisiana sportsbook makes sure to verify your identity, which is usually done by requesting that you verify your email address as well as your mobile phone number. Sometimes, you will be asked to upload a form of government-issued ID, like a driver’s license photo.

Funding your newly-created account is the final step of the registration process. You will need to deposit a minimum of either $5 or $10 (depending on the sportsbook), and the best Louisiana sports betting sites provide an array of banking options to suit your needs.

Be sure to consider the site’s welcome bonus when making your initial real money deposit.

Louisiana sports teams

While Louisiana is home to two professional sports franchises, its college sports scene is tremendously strong, and betting on collegiate athletics is permitted in the state.

Louisiana futures odds

The state of Louisiana earned its first professional championship when the New Orleans Saints won Super Bowl XLIV back in the 2009 NFL season. Below, you can view the futures odds for both pro sports franchises in Louisiana:

All of the odds in the table below are provided by Caesars Sportsbook at the time of publication.

TEAM LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP FUTURES ODDS New Orleans Pelicans NBA +6000 New Orleans Saints NFL +8000

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans are coming off three straight seasons of clinching at least a play-in postseason position, but the team seems to have as many questions as answers heading into 2024-25. Will the Pelicans look to trade either Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram? Time will tell.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints have yet to reach the postseason since Drew Brees hung up his cleats, but they did manage to win nine games last season. Derek Carr will be under center again in 2024 in a winnable NFC South division.

Does Louisiana allow betting on college sports?

Yes, you can wager on both in-state and out-of-state college sports in Louisiana. However, placing prop bets on college sports will become illegal on Aug. 1, 2024, at 8 a.m. local time.

There is a lot of betting potential on college sports with the LSU Tigers having such a powerhouse football program. The Tigers have won four college football championships (1958, 2003, 2007, 2019) and 16 conference championships dating back to 1893.

Football isn’t the only prominent program that LSU boasts. The university boasts 52 National Team Championships, including seven in baseball, five in men’s golf, as well as one each in men’s basketball, women’s basketball and gymnastics.

Recommended list of Louisiana sportsbooks

Below is a table of all the recommended Louisiana sportsbooks and where they offer their services:

SPORTSBOOK ONLINE BETTING RETAIL BETTING FanDuel ✔ ✔ DraftKings ✔ ✔ BetMGM ✔ ✔ Caesars ✔ ✔ bet365 ✔ ✔ BetRivers ✔ ✔

Available sports and betting markets in Louisiana

There are over two dozen different sports and betting markets available in Louisiana. A sportsbook like DraftKings provides every market you can think of, from football and baseball to surfing and volleyball.

Football

In Louisiana, you can bet on the LSU Tigers on Saturday and the Saints on Sunday, as well as every other school/team across the country. You will find your standard moneyline, spreads and totals, along with all kinds of prop bets (NFL) for football betting.

Basketball

Basketball betting is also prevalent in the Bayou State, and props are very popular. Player props, team props, and game props are extremely common in betting on the NBA. You can place wagers like Zion Williamson to record 8+ rebounds, Pelicans to reach 10 points first and dozens of others.

Baseball

Louisiana might not have a professional baseball team, but the LSU Tigers baseball program is top-notch, and college baseball can be bet on. Betting on the MLB comes with a ton of betting options, highlighted by the first five innings market.

Hockey

Hockey betting heats up across the country once the postseason commences each April. Some creative ways to wager on NHL games include anytime goalscorer and to record a point. We also really enjoy the goalie prop bets, like over/under lines of their total saves.

Soccer

Soccer is still the world’s most popular sport, and it’s gaining a lot of steam in the United States in recent years. Of course, betting on the World Cup every four years is a spectacle, but betting on other markets such as the Premier League and the Champions League can be just as interesting.

Golf

An individual sport like golf comes with its own bet types. Our favorite golf betting markets include top X finish and round leaders. A unique golf bet that you will come across is nearest to the pin, which lets you wager on which of two or three golfers will land closest to the pin on a specific par 3 hole.

Tennis

Tennis is another individually-played sport that comes with some unique types of betting opportunities. Said betting types include the set betting and point-by-point markets. You can often stream tennis matches at the best Louisiana sportsbooks.

MMA

Mixed martial arts, specifically the UFC, is a very popular sport to bet on. Watching knockouts comes with excitement, and winning a bet while watching a highlight inside the octagon takes it to a whole new level.

Pros and cons of Louisiana sports betting

PROS CONS Most of the best sportsbooks available Fanatics Sportsbook unavailable Dozens of betting markets College prop bets soon-to-be prohibited College sports betting permitted In-person sports betting available esports betting legal

How does Louisiana compare to other states?

Louisiana is definitely not the most robust sports betting market industry in America, the numbers simply don’t back that up. They are essentially middle of the pack in terms of yearly revenue, as of 2023.

Still, the state’s industry keeps growing in regards to both handle and revenue. Additionally, the best Louisiana sports betting sites are all of the biggest and most reputable brands.

Louisiana can compete with states like North Carolina and Tennessee, but their small market will likely prevent them from joining the likes of New York, Pennsylvania and even Ohio.

Louisiana sports betting news updates

The biggest recent update concerning Louisiana sports betting is the fact that placing prop bets on college sports will officially be outlawed beginning on Aug. 1, 2024, at 8 a.m. local time.

Aside from that, it’s worth noting that the most recent betting site to join the scene in Louisiana is ESPN BET, which launched in November 2023.

Louisiana sports betting handle and revenue chart

Month Handle Revenue April 2024 $283.1 million $40.3 million March 2024 $350 million $37.7 million February 2024 $274.8 million $31.1 million January 2024 $346.3 million $52.7 million December 2023 $377 million $56.5 million November 2023 $356.5 million $29.3 million

Responsible gambling in Louisiana

Louisiana has taken the responsibility of establishing two great state-specific responsible gambling resources.

The first is the Louisiana Problem Gambling Helpline, which you can call at 1-877-770-STOP. The second is the Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling, which you can contact at 318-227-0883 as well as their website at www.helpforgambling.org.

Please gamble responsibly. Set limits for yourself, and never chase your losses.

Why use an online sportsbook in Louisiana?

Using an online sportsbook in Louisiana can make watching New Orleans Pelicans, Saints and LSU Tigers games mean even more than they already do.

The Louisiana sports betting sites detailed throughout this page are all among the market’s most reputable brands.

Be sure to come back to this page, where we will be updating our rankings of the best Louisiana sports betting sites and providing news and updates involving the industry.

FAQ