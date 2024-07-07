With three local professional sports teams and a myriad of colleges in the area, the Tennessee sports betting market has developed into one of the more prominent sports betting states.

Read on for all you need to know about sports betting in Tennessee.

Top sportsbooks in TN

Caesars Sportsbook Tennessee BetMGM Sportsbook Tennessee FanDuel Sportsbook Tennessee DraftKings Sportsbook Tennessee

Sports betting first launched in Tennessee in November 2020. The state proceeded with an online and mobile-only plan, as there are no physical sportsbook locations in the state. As of June 2024, there are 11 online sportsbooks in Tennessee.

Tennessee sports betting: Key details

Online sportsbooks available 11 Legal sports betting age 21+ Sports betting regulator Tennessee Sports Wagering Council Types of sports betting available Online, college sports (with restrictions), esports

Reviewing the best sportsbooks in Tennessee

There is no shortage of options when it comes to betting on sports in Tennessee, but some sportsbooks stick out above the competition.

FanDuel Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win

Other types of promotions: Parlay boosts, bet insurance, profit boosts Strengths of FanDuel: Unmatched betting options

Daily promos

FanDuel is the industry leader when it comes to market share, meaning they are the most popular sportsbook in the country. With daily promotions for both new and existing users, you will be taken care of at FanDuel. Their app is top-of-the-line and everything from signing up to withdrawing your money is seamless. There’s no better place to bet on the local Tennessee teams than at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Get up to $1,000 as a bonus bet if your first bet loses Other types of promotions: Boosted odds, profit boost tokens, Caesars rewards Strengths of Caesars: Elite rewards program

National recognition

Caesars is a huge name in the gaming industry, both online and in person. They bring some of that national brand recognition to Tennessee with Caesars Sportsbook. The best part of their offerings is that you can earn rewards from your couch and redeem them for discounts on hotel rooms and restaurants at physical Caesars locations.

BetMGM Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if your first bet loses Other types of promotions: Refer-a-friend, odds boosts, parlay boosts, MGM Rewards Strengths of BetMGM: Recently re-designed app and browser site

If you’ve spent any amount of time on the Las Vegas Strip, odds are you’ve spent some time at a BetMGM property. Bring the magic of Las Vegas to your living room with the BetMGM Sportsbook. The self-proclaimed “King of Sportsbooks” is one of the better live betting options for Tennessee bettors.

DraftKings Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly Other types of promotions: Boosted parlays, betting pools, bet insurance, profit boosts, parlay insurance Strengths of DraftKings: Great mobile app

Quantity of betting options

DraftKings is viewed as one of the top sports betting options across the country, and their offerings in Tennessee are no different. Whether you’re looking for an easy-to-use app, quick and painless deposits and withdrawals, a wide array of props or simple game lines, DraftKings checks all the boxes.

Fanatics Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Get a $200 bet match for 5 straight days Other types of promotions: FanCash, profit boosts, multiple daily power hours Strengths of Fanatics: FanCash rewards program

Mobile app

As more and more sportsbooks enter Tennessee, they will try to separate themselves with their own distinct features. It’s hard to offer more than Fanatics, which is one of the top sports memorabilia and apparel companies in the world. Tennessee residents who bet on sports with Fanatics can get credits towards a Will Levis, Ja Morant or Filip Forsberg jersey.

Best sportsbook welcome offers in Tennessee

Sportsbook Welcome offer DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win Caesars Get up to $1,000 as a bonus bet if your first bet loses BetMGM Get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if your first bet loses ESPN BET First bet reset: Up to $1,000 in bonus bets if you lose Fanatics Get a $200 bet match for 5 straight days

How to get started with a Tennessee sportsbook

By now, you’ve gathered enough information about each sportsbook to make an informed choice. While signing up might seem complicated, it’s actually a quick and easy process. Here’s how to get started:

Click on one of the external links on this page to go to your chosen sportsbook’s sign-up page. Enter the promo code if prompted. Provide and verify any required personal information to confirm your identity. Create your account using a valid email address and a secure password. Download the sportsbook app from your preferred app store to place and track bets on the go. Fund your account using any available deposit methods, such as online banking or PayPal. Browse the available markets and place your first bet, keeping any promotion-related minimum or maximum bet limits in mind. Claim your welcome bonus if applicable, and start betting.

Be sure to review the terms and conditions for any promotion. Bonus bets typically expire within a week and usually require a 1x playthrough before you can withdraw.

Tennessee sports teams

Tennessee is home to three teams in the top 4 major professional sports leagues. In addition, the state is home to some top-level college programs. There’s plenty to bet on for residents of Tennessee.

Tennessee futures odds

All of the odds in the table below are provided by Caesars Sportsbook at the time of publication.

Team League Championship futures odds Tennessee Titans NFL +15000 Memphis Grizzlies NBA +5000 Nashville Predators NHL +3500

Tennessee Titans

It’s a new era in Tennessee with Mike Vrabel and the team parting ways after last season. New head coach Brian Callahan is tasked with taking over and developing Will Levis into a serviceable NFL quarterback. The team bolstered the weapons around Levis this offseason by adding Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd. The Titans have never won the Super Bowl and their lone appearance in the game came in 2000 when they lost to the Rams.

USATSI

Memphis Grizzlies

It was a disaster of a 2023-24 season for the Memphis Grizzlies, headlined by the fact that star Ja Morant played just nine games due to a suspension and then an injury. Newly acquired Marcus Smart was limited to just 20 games. Desmond Bane missed half the season. However, there’s hope moving forward. The Grizzlies were the second-best team in the West in 2022-23. The core should return much healthier, and now they’ll have the benefit of adding a lottery pick to their rotation. There’s reason for optimism in Memphis.

USATSI

Nashville Predators

Barry Trotz took over as the Nashville Predators GM last off-season and warned that there might be some rebuilding and tough years ahead. However, in his first year as the GM, the Predators made the playoffs before being eliminated in the first round by Vancouver. The Predators seem to be stuck in the purgatory of being a solid team but with little to no hope of actually competing for a championship. Maybe under Trotz’s leadership, that will change.

Does Tennessee allow college betting?

Yes, Tennessee does allow betting on college sports and the local teams in the state. There is one minor restriction in place, and that is that you cannot bet on college player props. Outside of that, everything is fair game.

This allows Tennessee residents to bet on local Division 1 schools such as Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Memphis and Middle Tennessee.

Recommended list of Tennessee sportsbooks

Tennessee is one of two states that offer sports betting exclusively online. Here are the sportsbooks currently accepting bets in Tennessee.

Sportsbook Online betting Retail betting FanDuel ✔ X DraftKings ✔ X Caesars ✔ X BetMGM ✔ X ESPN BET ✔ X Fanatics ✔ X Hard Rock ✔ X Betly ✔ X ZenSports ✔ X Tennessee Action 24/7 ✔ X

Available sports and betting markets in Tennessee

There is no shortage of betting options when it comes to Tennessee. With powerhouse sportsbooks like FanDuel and DraftKings in the picture, Tennessee bettors can bet on anything and everything their heart desires. Which sports are the most popular to bet on?

Football

Whether it’s a simple spread wager, a teaser, a parlay, an exotic long-shot prop or any combination, there’s no denying that betting on football makes the experience even more enjoyable. Tennessee residents can dive into the college slate on Saturdays and focus on the NFL on Sundays.

Basketball

The Grizzlies have the hearts of Tennessee bettors, but there’s plenty of intriguing action across the NBA on a nightly basis from the end of October through most of June. In addition, there are plenty of local college basketball teams to bet on as well.

Baseball

The summer might be the slowest part of the sports calendar, but baseball is there for us every night. Whether it’s a bet on a player to hit a home run, a two-team parlay, or anything else you can think of, you can probably bet it on that warm summer evening.

Hockey

Hockey is rapidly growing as a popular sport to bet on. The sport is full of action, meaning a moneyline, total, or prop bet can increase the excitement even more. The Predators are consistently competitive.

Soccer

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world. This summer, we have the UEFA Euro Championship. You can bet on domestic leagues across the globe, including our very own MLS. Add some excitement to the world’s most beautiful game.

Golf

Golf delivers a fairly consistent schedule, with some kind of tournament scheduled most weekends throughout the warmer months. Whether it’s a long-shot bet on a player to win a tournament or a live bet on a player to win a hole, there are plenty of ways to bet on golf.

Tennis

With names like Carlos Alcaraz coming up and the old guard getting older and mulling retirement, it’s an exciting and interesting time in tennis. You can bet on most ATP and WTA events, including the four major tournaments.

Pros and cons of Tennessee sports betting

Tennessee sports betting has been a successful venture since legalization in 2020.

Pros Cons 11 available sportsbooks No retail betting Allows college betting with minimal restrictions No online casinos Allows esports betting No college player props All established sportsbooks are available

How does Tennessee compare to other states?

Tennessee offers users more than its fair share of sports betting options. There are double-digit online sportsbooks available, which is a more than adequate number when you consider the number of states operating with considerably fewer options.

Overall, Tennessee ranks 11th all-time in sports betting handle taken. Joining the scene in late 2020, there was some opportunity missed by not legalizing sports betting even earlier. With that being said, only New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Indiana, Arizona, Virginia, and Michigan have taken in more total dollars than Tennessee.

Tennessee has some of the more relaxed rules in the country when it comes to college sports betting. A lot of states ban their residents from betting on in-state college teams. Other states ban their bettors from betting on college games taking place inside of the state. Tennessee bettors can bet on these games, but cannot bet on player props.

One area where Tennessee lacks is in retail sports betting options. While the state offers 11 online sportsbooks, it’s one of two states to provide legal sports betting exclusively online without any legal retail locations.

Tennessee betting news and updates

Tennessee continues to expand its sportsbook offerings, as two new sportsbooks have joined the picture in recent months. ESPN BET has taken over for Barstool Sportsbook, while Fanatics Sportsbook has replaced PointsBet.

Tennessee’s sports betting handle in May was $379.2 million. While this figure was a 0.4% drop from April, it’s up 35.5% year-over-year. The year-over-year comparison is more important because of the dips and lulls in the sports calendar.

Tennessee sports betting handle and revenue

These are the sports betting figures in Tennessee for the last six months that have been reported.

Month Handle Revenue May 2024 $379.2 million $37.9 million April 2024 $380.9 million $38.1 million March 2024 $473.6 million $47.4 million February 2024 $380.4 million $38 million January 2024 $465.8 million $46.6 million December 2023 $495.1 million $49.5 million

Responsible gambling in Tennessee

When betting on sports, it’s important to make sure you’re playing within your means and your boundaries. This is supposed to be fun with the chance to earn a few extra dollars. If at any point it begins to consume your mind, it might be time to take a step back.

Thankfully, Tennessee has a strong system in place to deal with those who might be suffering from a gambling addiction. You can find more information and resources at The Gambling Clinic. To get immediate assistance please call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789

Why use a legal online sportsbook in Tennessee?

Watching sports is an activity that entertains us all, and if you responsibly bet on the sports, it only adds to the excitement and entertainment level. On top of all of that, you have the opportunity to earn some extra cash as a result.

Tennessee is home to local teams such as the Grizzlies, Titans, Predators, Volunteers, Commodores and Memphis Tigers. Most nights, there’s a local team in action. On days when there aren’t, there’s probably a big game on national TV. Take advantage of some promotions and quietly slowly, build your bankroll with legalized betting in Tennessee.

FAQ